Mitrex, the world's largest BIPV manufacturer announces the release of their Solar Roof Panels with an outstanding output of up to 350W as a smart alternative to the conventional solar roof tiles

Mitrex Solar Roof panels are available in 4 colours and are designed to transform rooftops into an aesthetic source of energy while being economical and easy to install.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, the leading global manufacturer of patented Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), announced the release of their Solar Roof panels. The distinguishing feature of Mitrex Solar Roof is that they beautifully mimic the most popular roofing patterns. It also features a unique hidden and standard frame technology which allows visual integration with the non-solar roof sections and flawlessly combines self-sufficient solar energy generation with architectural design.

These Roof panels come in four popular roofing patterns such as asphalt & slate designs, similar to the shingles available at Home Depot and other roofing suppliers. Unlike any other solar roof tiles or shingles the Mitrex Solar Roof Panels use a simple installation method. The solar cells are sandwiched underneath a customizable tempered glass facing layer and a hidden frame, which seamlessly blends into the roof. An anti-soiling coating minimizes the accumulation of dust and dirt on the panels, making them maintenance-free. Additionally, the Solar Roof comes with a 25-year product and performance warranty.

The BIPV Industry is expected to grow formidably and dominate the market by 2027. Mitrex, being the premier producer of BIPV construction material, believes in developing the highest-quality solar building materials, leading to the reduction of carbon emissions & achieving net-zero goals.

Switching to low carbon-emitting alternatives can be challenging due to limited design options. These challenges can be overcome with Mitrex's aesthetically pleasing, sustainable, and easy-to-install range of solar products . It is now possible for homeowners to conveniently embrace cost-efficient energy solutions and progress towards affordable off-grid solar power generation.

Talking about the launch of their product, Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh quoted, "Mitrex's objective is to dive deep into new avenues in the BIPV industry by bringing a monumental shift through combining attractive design and embedded solar technology into building materials, making solar energy affordable and easy to adopt for every homeowner."

Mitrex Solar Roof panels are manufactured in North America at the Mitrex production facility . The nominal max power for Black Asphalt Mono Module is up to 300W and the maximum open-circuit voltage is up to 1000V whereas the Black Slate Mono Module produces up to 350W nominal max power and up to 1000V maximum open-circuit voltage, they measure 2035x1016mm (80x40 inches) respectively. The power temperature coefficient of the product is -0.36% per Celsius and comes in different customizable colors & patterns.

Key Specifications:

Anti-Reflective & Anti-Soiling coating to enhance efficiency.

Hidden frame & standard frame options.

Pattern & colour options.

Same installation method as traditional solar panels.

About Mitrex: At Mitrex, we believe that the essence of innovation is through improvement and advancement. Our products are especially innovative as they bridge the gap faced by residential markets and help in overcoming the challenges of traditional building materials and solar panels. Through integration, we have created a solution - Solar Building Materials, which has no design limitations. This is providing the construction industry including all architects, developers, and building owners the ability to have energy generating human-made structures, where every surface touched by the sun is generating clean renewable energy. For additional information about the Company visit www.mitrex.com

