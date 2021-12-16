Santander Consumer USA Foundation Awards $5.6 Million in Charitable Grants

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC"), announced today that 39 nonprofit organizations will receive $5.6 million in charitable grants from the Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation to fund needed resources to help the most vulnerable in our communities rebuild as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santander focuses on five philanthropic pillars in its charitable giving:

Educational Mobility - Developing talent and preparing students for the workforce

Physical Mobility - Addressing personal physical modality and transportation issues that affect economic mobility

Economic Mobility - Financial literacy, job and workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and innovation

Sustainability, Crisis and Resiliency - Issues affecting the environment and urban development, disaster relief and immediate response recovery in crisis situations

Social and Racial Justice and Equity - Investments addressing issues affecting justice and equity for all

Santander Consumer USA is committed to being a part of the communities in which it does business by supporting organizations that make a measurable and sustainable impact, helping people and businesses prosper.

"We recognize that the aftereffects and ongoing concerns of the pandemic have adversely affected millions of individuals with grave consequences. The SC Foundation is truly committed to serving our most vulnerable communities by focusing investments with projects connected to our five philanthropic pillars with the intent of helping provide greater stability, support and hope for those in need," stated Mahesh Aditya, President and CEO of SC.

The following organizations will receive grants:

After8toEducate (Texas) - $170,000 for capital expenses that will help provide high-quality youth services with housing, case management, mental and physical health care, life skills classes, support groups and counseling, psychiatric care, educational services through DISD, and family reunification services

Better Block Foundation (Arizona) - $70,000 for development of a Better Block project that will be developed by the Mesa, Arizona, community to serve a local neighborhood

Bonton Farm (Texas) - $75,000 to support the Bonton Transportation program, which transforms lives by disrupting systems of inequity, and provides greater physical mobility to Bonton interns

Boys and Girls Club Metro Dallas (Texas) - $50,000 to support Academic Success programs ensuring West Dallas youth progress scholastically, graduate from high school on time and are ready for post-secondary education or a career

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona) - $100,000 to address the academic and equity gap at four Mesa Club sites - including the opening of two new Mesa school-based sites - through the Academic Success and LEAP initiatives in partnership with Mesa School District and Vista College Prep

Bryan's House (Texas) - $100,000 to provide underserved children in North Texas with assessments for specialized medical, educational and therapeutic care, and holistic support to impact greater physical mobility

Café Momentum (Texas) - $150,000 to facilitate expansion of the accredited High School Home School Program, curriculum and general operating expenses

Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL) (Texas) - $100,000 to support inclusive community-driven environmental design projects to reduce gun violence in Dallas neighborhoods where violence has affected access to education, jobs and safety

CityYear Dallas (Texas) - $200,000 and up to $500,000 each year for the next three years for a $1.5 million-dollar potential match to provide extra support for teachers and students (technology, social emotional, attendance and tutoring) to help elementary students overcome COVID-19 learning loss

Communities Foundation of Texas (Texas) - $100,000 to support nonprofits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in North Texas

Community Enrichment Center (Texas) - $100,000 to support the Housing PLUS program, which extends beyond housing to engage people in employment and financial coaching leading to financial stability

Dallas Concilio (Texas) - $100,000 to build opportunities for Latino families and others by supporting the LENA Start language development program

Dallas Hope Charities (Texas) - $50,000 to provide food, shelter and services that instill dignity and stability for LGBTQ+ youth, ages 18-24

Dallas Innovation Alliance (Texas) - $70,000 to support DIA's work to close the digital divide through expansion of Mobile Learning Lab programs and leadership in regional coalitions to drive infrastructural change in internet access and services

Dallas Truth Racial Healing and Transformation (Texas) - $175,000 to create a radically inclusive city by addressing race and racism through narrative change, relationship building with a Dallas racial history tour, and support for the Dallas Truth Racial Healing and Transformation racial cohort training

Family Gateway (Texas) - $100,000 for emergency shelter/overflow when diversion is not possible to ensure families with children experiencing homelessness receive care and housing-focused case management

Food Bank of the Rockies (Colorado) - $100,000 to address food insecurity in Colorado through mobile pantries, children's programs and senior delivery services

Genesis Women's Shelter (Texas) - $150,000 to fund a text-enabled crisis line that will support women in crisis in instances when there are power outages

Impact Ventures (Texas) - $200,000 to provide program support and capital investment in minority-owned businesses in North Texas

Innocence Project (National) - $100,000 for justice reform and support for individuals who have been wrongfully incarcerated

Maricopa Community College-Green Flag Mesa (Arizona) - $70,000 to expand scholarships for student entrepreneurs to gain access to the education, knowledge, skills and mentoring needed to successfully launch a new business, and provide seed money to support business start-ups

Meals on Wheels Tampa (Florida) - $50,000 to increase organizational mobility and efficiency with a food distribution van that will serve homebound seniors and individuals

Mesa United Way (Arizona) - $100,000 for 3,500 children to receive access to reading materials and resources and 20 families to participate in a pilot family engagement reading program that will provide 1,000 hours of one-on-one reading engagement sessions; additionally, 120 teachers and staff at non-profit programs will receive reading tools to use in the classroom

North Texas Food Bank (Texas) - $100,000 for general operation support to NTFB's mission of providing access to 300,000 nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors in North Texas

On the Road Lending (Texas) - $100,000 to support the Hispanic Mobility program for 100+ point credit score increases and savings of $20,000 over the life of the program for participants

Operation Tiny House (Texas) - $100,000 to support an employment project removing barriers to living-wage for Dallas County Veterans

Pasco Economic Development Council (Florida) – $100,000 to stimulate balanced and diversified growth in Pasco County by supporting small and minority-owned businesses via the SMARTStart business incubator and the CO.STARTERS business development program

Patriot Paws (Texas) - $50,000 to train and provide service dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans to help restore their physical mobility and emotional independence

POETIC (Texas) - $225,000 for expansion and support for an Entrepreneurial Institute and paid internships that will teach young women who have experienced child maltreatment, commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking how to build a business and become more independent

Southern Dallas Link (Texas) - $100,000 for the purchase of three transport vans to support the Ride to Work program for individuals in need of reliable transportation in the Southern Sector of Dallas to get to jobs that pay a living wage

Southern Sector Rising (Texas) - $100,000 to provide environmental equity to marginalized residents of Dallas by addressing environmental impact caused by industrial polluters in the Floral Farms neighborhood in Southern Dallas

United Food Bank (Arizona) - $100,000 to acquire and distribute emergency and supplemental food throughout Eastern Maricopa County, Pinal and Gila Counties, and Southern Navajo and Apache Counties, to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity for thousands of low-income children, families and individuals that live in poverty

United Way Metro Dallas - $100,000 to fund the Social Innovation Accelerator bootcamp, a 40-hour curriculum designed to develop high-capacity nonprofit entities in the North Texas area and further develop their effectiveness and impact

Vogel Alcove (Texas) - $225,000 for funding for a sensory motor room, therapists and general operating expense

VNA Meals on Wheels (Texas) - $100,000 to remove hungry, homebound seniors from the VNA waiting list, and providing food and friendship to help them age safely at home

Wheels of Success (Florida) - $50,000 to support facilitation of transportation opportunities and vehicle ownership for individuals seeking stability and mobility, to sustain personal independence and keep people working

Year Up National (Arizona, Florida, Texas) - $300,000 to provide general operating support for Year Up's direct service education and workforce development program in Dallas, Texas; Mesa, Arizona; and Tampa, Florida

Yoga4Change (Arizona) - $20,000 to support the mental health needs of Veterans and other under-served communities in Tampa Bay with research-based practices

Young Leaders, Strong City (Texas) - $50,000 to equip a network of students, educators and adult allies with tools to analyze, advocate and dismantle systemic racism in themselves, their schools and communities

SC doubled its contributions to the Santander Consumer USA, Inc. Foundation from $3 million in 2020 to a commitment of $6 million in 2021 to support organizations serving the most vulnerable in our home communities of Dallas, Mesa and Tampa. In addition to monetary donations, SC employees have donated more than 10,000 volunteer hours over the past two years to these and many other organizations, addressing the difficult challenges the organizations face, and contributing in practical and meaningful ways to community success.

