Wood Partners Continues Rapid Growth in Dallas/Fort Worth with Groundbreaking of Two New Apartment Communities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the groundbreaking of two new luxury residential communities—Alta Landing and Alta Denton Station—located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With construction on both projects currently underway, Alta Landing is scheduled to officially open in Spring 2022, while Alta Denton Station is set for open in Fall 2022.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Wood Partners has continued to experience tremendous growth within the Dallas/Fort Worth area under the local leadership of Managing Director Ryan Miller. This year alone, the company closed on four new properties in the area—Alta 3Eighty, Alta at the Farm, Alta Landing and Alta Denton Station—which will add more than 1,100 new units to their portfolio. With the addition of these latest properties, Miller has been responsible for closing more than 7,000 units since joining Wood Partners in 2012.

"Positioned in two of Dallas/Fort Worth's most sought after areas, Alta Denton Station and Alta Landing will offer residents affordable, Class A accommodations and convenient access to all that the city has to offer, without the added hassles that accompany high-density living," said Miller. "Residents will be able to easily make their way to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as several of the city's top employers and universities."

Located north of Dallas in Denton, Alta Denton Station will offer 248 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences will feature luxurious kitchens complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures and tile backsplash, as well as in-unit washer and dryers, and wood plank flooring throughout. The community will also feature a wide range of attractive amenities for residents, including a resort-style pool with courtyard, grilling areas, and pet facilities. The interior highlights will include a community clubhouse offering a state-of-the-art fitness center, remote working capabilities and seating for social gatherings.

Just 10 miles south of Fort Worth within the 287 Corridor, Alta Landing will provide 270 apartment homes complete with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units will be outfitted with high-end interior finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and upgraded fixtures, as well as wood plank flooring and in-unit washer and dryer sets. Alta Landing will also offer a luxurious amenity package including a community clubhouse complete with a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a courtyard with outdoor seating and grilling areas, a dog park and pet pampering facilities, and Wi-Fi availability throughout the community.

"As Wood Partners continues to experience tremendous growth within the Dallas/Fort Worth area, we are thrilled to further expand our footprint with the groundbreaking of Alta Denton Station and Alta Landing," added Miller. "With Dallas/Fort Worth continuing to grow and generate new employment opportunities and local attractions for residents, we are excited to be moving forward with construction on these two new communities to provide the best in high-end living options."

Pre-leasing will begin in Summer 2022 for Alta Denton Station and Fall 2022 for Alta Landing.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

