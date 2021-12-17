Canidae Pet Food Partners With Oak View Group's Arena Alliance

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, a premium pet food company, today announced it has partnered with Oak View Group's Arena Alliance, an invitation-only group for venues to maximize sponsorship opportunities, and will serve as its official pet nutrition partner. In joining the alliance, Canidae will be able to further its mission to provide a sustainable world of goodness for pets, people, and the planet.

The brand will be an official pet food of team dogs from the Tampa Bay Lightning (Bolt), Amalie Arena; Nashville Predators (Smash), Bridgestone Arena; Minnesota Wild (Celly), Xcel Energy Center; and OVG operated New York Islanders (Monte), UBS Arena, for which the brand will serve as Presenting Sponsor of Monte, the official Puppy with a Purpose of the team, as well as an exciting partnership with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena to be announced at a later date. Canidae will be featured through signage at the arenas, giveaway nights, on-ice events, community events, and appearances with the team dogs. Canidae will also be partnering with each team during the NHL's "Go Green" month, a month-long initiative that builds awareness and supports the education of environmental issues.

This new partnership is a natural extension of Canidae's Cycle of Goodness, which goes beyond sustainably produced, nutritionally-dense food for dogs and cats to promote Goodness for pets, people, and the planet. Building off of an existing partnership with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Official Team Dogs from the Predators and Wild will train to become fully Accredited Therapy Dogs. Monte, the New York Islanders' Puppy with a Purpose, is already in training to become a professional service dog and will one day work with a blind or visually impaired individual. And Bolt, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Team Ambassador, is a certified Canine Good Citizen and can often be seen doing hospital visits, educational visits, or attending public events.

This partnership also reinforces Canidae and the NHL teams' shared missions to create a more sustainable future for their respective industries. Canidae partners with regenerative farmers to support local producers and cut down on energy use and emissions and recently launched a line of fully sustainable pet food featuring responsibly sourced proteins and eco-friendly packaging.

"When you think about hockey, you think about passion and commitment, the same attributes that we bring to everything that we do here at Canidae," said Bret Furio, CEO of Canidae. "Like OVG, NHL hockey fans, and pet parents everywhere, Canidae is dedicated to the people, pets, and the planet we love, so this was a partnership that we'd long dreamed about, and we're thrilled to make it happen."

"We're delighted to welcome an innovative company like Canidae to our arena alliance and believe this strategic partnership will not only bring both Canidae and fans who are pet owners long-term value but also create a true point of differentiation for the Canidae brand," added Daniel Griffis, president, global partnerships of Oak View Group. "We love that Canidae is synonymous with Goodness, and we are confident that this partnership will inspire sports fans to pursue Goodness in their own lives."

Canidae's Cycle of Goodness focuses on three main tenets: Good for Pets, Good for People, Good for our Planet. This partnership is one of many steps Canidae is taking to deliver goodness to all and will shine a spotlight on the incredible work that our furry friends can do as trained therapy dogs. For more information, please visit www.canidae.com.

About Canidae Pet Food Company

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG leads the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as well as arena development projects for Moody Center in Austin, TX; Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Springs, CA; and Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG arena development projects. OVG Facilities, a division of OVG, is the facility management, booking, security, and sanitization services arm that performs services for both OVG's arena development projects and clients on a 3rd party basis. OVG Media & Conferences, a division of OVG, publishes Pollstar and VenuesNow, in addition to hosting live entertainment-centric conferences around the world. OVG's Arena Alliance, a division of OVG, is a collection of the top 32 venues in North America that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. Learn more at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

