CYPHER LEARNING Opens New Sales Office Locations Across North America, Latin America, Europe and APAC E-learning Leader Expands its Global Footprint as Demand for its Learning Platforms Grows

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced the opening of several new offices across North America, Latin America, Europe and APAC. These new office locations enable CYPHER LEARNING to scale more rapidly and cover more of the e-learning market, with an even greater on-the-ground presence and local support.

In 2021, CYPHER LEARNING opened new office locations across the world.

Now with offices in 23 countries worldwide, CYPHER LEARNING is relied on by millions of users across 20,000+ organizations. Its award-winning learning platforms support more than 40 languages. CYPHER LEARNING is the only company offering platforms in all major e-learning sectors: with NEO LMS for schools and universities, MATRIX LMS for businesses and INDIE LMS for entrepreneurs.

CYPHER LEARNING's new sales office locations (opened in 2021) span various parts of the world, including in Canada, France, the Netherlands and Poland. This year, CYPHER LEARNING has also expanded its reach by opening offices in Colombia, Peru, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Japan and South Korea. In addition, in the United States, the company has added more offices — including in California, Colorado, Indiana and Texas — to better cater to client needs.

With its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, CYPHER LEARNING has a global presence, with schools, organizations and entrepreneurs using its platforms. In addition to offices in the countries listed above, CYPHER LEARNING also has locations in Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Romania, South Africa, India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Known for its innovative and intuitive approach to e-learning, CYPHER LEARNING has grown significantly in the past few years, expanding quickly and becoming a popular platform for a global client base, spread across 100+ different countries.

"Offering a flexible and powerful learning platform for clients around the world is one of CYPHER LEARNING's greatest strengths," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "We recognized early on the need for a customizable teaching and learning solution that can adapt to any organization's needs, including the language used. Our platforms are versatile and support most instructional methods, so any school or organization can use them successfully to improve learning experiences and results."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING and its learning platforms, please visit www.cypherlearning.com or contact info@cypherlearning.com .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides award-winning learning platforms to organizations around the world. Blending ease of use, an engaging user experience and cutting-edge technology, CYPHER LEARNING supplies comprehensive solutions for all major e-learning sectors: with NEO LMS for schools and universities, MATRIX LMS for businesses and INDIE LMS for entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide, with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

