Holiday shopping for groceries? BrandSpark Announces America's Most Trusted Grocers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, in partnership with Newsweek magazine, BrandSpark International announced a special edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTAs) highlighting the most trusted Grocery Stores as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 3200 Americans to capture their real opinions of what Grocery Store brands they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified in 32 categories, including the Top 5 grocery retailers nationally and in four major regions, by store format, and across 22 attributes that drive trust. Knowing which grocers other Americans trust can help you navigate the options during this busiest grocery shopping time of the year.
Have you ever thought about why you frequent a particular grocery store? Americans rely on grocery stores for many of their most essential household purchases, so shopping a trusted store is important. Where you buy your groceries will be impacted by factors including selection, customer service, and price. What may not be obvious is how these factors contribute to deliver on your needs and keep you coming back. Keeping consumers coming back means building trust. "When grocers prioritize trust building, they create a win-win for themselves and consumers", said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark. "Trust building requires you to identify your strengths and weaknesses on key drivers, put an action plan in place to increase trust, and then measure the results", said Bellisario.
"Shoppers want their grocery trips to be convenient and efficient, especially during the pandemic and this busy holiday season. This means easily finding the quality items they expect at great-to-fair prices. Great grocers are trusted to fulfill this time after time and across channels, while the best add exceptional service or unexpected value", said Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark.
The Grocery Retailers threatening Walmart
The dominant grocer in the study was Walmart, taking fifteen #1 rankings and proving their promises of everyday low prices and one-stop-shopping convenience continue to resonate with shoppers. Yet many other grocers have proven that they can compete with the leader and have secured greater trust with their shoppers in specific areas. H-E-B achieved #1 ranking for Easy Checkout Experience and Enjoyable In-store Experience, along with top 3 ranking on 8 important attributes. These strengths support H-E-B's leading level of trust and loyalty among their own shoppers. Another notable grocer is ALDI which was ranked #1 nationally as the most trusted for Discount Grocery and most trusted Small Format Grocery Store. Shoppers are seeking affordable options and uncomplicated trips where they get great value and ALDI delivers on this. The one grocer that ranked #1 regionally as most trusted besides Walmart was ShopRite in the Northeast.
The winners and how they are determined
The 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. 3200 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners and results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions. The brand(s) voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader" having garnered a significant trust share in the category. The grocery retailers nationally and by region and the attributes results are based on selection from a comprehensive list of 52 retailers nationally. The Most Trusted results by store format are based on top-of-mind unaided responses.
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILER BY REGION
Region
Rank #1
Rank #2
Rank #3
Rank #4
Rank #5
National
Walmart
Kroger
ALDI
Publix
Costco
Midwest
Walmart
Kroger
ALDI
Meijer
Hy-Vee
Northeast
ShopRite
Walmart
ALDI
Stop & Shop
Wegmans
South
Walmart
Publix
Kroger
H-E-B
ALDI
West
Walmart
Safeway
Costco
Trader Joe's
Kroger
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS AND RELATED FORMATS
Format
Rank #1
Convenience Store
7-Eleven
Discount Grocery Store
ALDI
Dollar Store
Dollar General / Dollar Tree (tie)
Natural Grocery Store
Whole Foods Market
Small Format Grocery Store
ALDI
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILER BY ATTRIBUTE
Category
Rank #1
Rank #2
Rank #3
Rank #4
Rank #5
Beauty Products
Walmart
H-E-B
Kroger
Target
Meijer
Easy Checkout
H-E-B
Walmart
Giant Eagle
Hy-Vee
ShopRite
Enjoyable In-Store
H-E-B
Walmart
Giant Food S
Hannaford
Hy-Vee
Food & Beverage
Walmart
Hy-Vee
H-E-B
Giant Eagle
Kroger
Fresh Meat
Walmart
Kroger
Meijer
Hannaford
Giant Food
Fresh Prepared Meals
Walmart
Wegmans
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Fresh Produce
Walmart
H-E-B
Hannaford
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Gourmet Foods
Whole Foods
Amazon Fresh
Trader Joe's
The Fresh
Costco
Great Sales / Deals
Walmart
ShopRite
Publix
H-E-B
Kroger
Healthy Prepared Foods
Whole Foods
Amazon Fresh
Hy-Vee
Walmart
Amazon Go
Home Goods
Walmart
H-E-B
Meijer
Amazon Fresh
Amazon Go
Household Care Products
Walmart
H-E-B
Kroger
Wegmans
Publix
In-Store Cleanliness /
Walmart
Hy-Vee
H-E-B
Publix
Kroger
In-Store Health & Safety
Walmart
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Weis Markets
Kroger
International Food
Whole Foods
Wegmans
Trader Joe's
ShopRite
Publix
Loyalty Program Rewards
Kroger
Giant Eagle
Meijer
Wegmans
ShopRite
Natural / Organic Foods
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's
Sprouts Farmers
The Fresh
Amazon Fresh
Over-the-Counter Health
Walmart
Meijer
Giant Eagle
H-E-B
Kroger
Service / Friendly Staff
Walmart
Kroger
H-E-B
Publix
Giant Eagle
Store Brand / Private
Walmart
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Publix
Store Organization
Walmart
Hy-Vee
H-E-B
Giant Eagle
Kroger
Up-to-Date / Modern
Walmart
H-E-B
Publix
ShopRite
Hy-Vee
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omni-channel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and leading shopper community and digital promotions platform ShopperArmy.com
Newsweek Media Partnership
BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
Permission and authorization are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BrandSpark International