Holiday shopping for groceries? BrandSpark Announces America's Most Trusted Grocers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, in partnership with Newsweek magazine, BrandSpark International announced a special edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTAs) highlighting the most trusted Grocery Stores as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 3200 Americans to capture their real opinions of what Grocery Store brands they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified in 32 categories, including the Top 5 grocery retailers nationally and in four major regions, by store format, and across 22 attributes that drive trust. Knowing which grocers other Americans trust can help you navigate the options during this busiest grocery shopping time of the year.

Have you ever thought about why you frequent a particular grocery store? Americans rely on grocery stores for many of their most essential household purchases, so shopping a trusted store is important. Where you buy your groceries will be impacted by factors including selection, customer service, and price. What may not be obvious is how these factors contribute to deliver on your needs and keep you coming back. Keeping consumers coming back means building trust. "When grocers prioritize trust building, they create a win-win for themselves and consumers", said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark. "Trust building requires you to identify your strengths and weaknesses on key drivers, put an action plan in place to increase trust, and then measure the results", said Bellisario.

"Shoppers want their grocery trips to be convenient and efficient, especially during the pandemic and this busy holiday season. This means easily finding the quality items they expect at great-to-fair prices. Great grocers are trusted to fulfill this time after time and across channels, while the best add exceptional service or unexpected value", said Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark.

The Grocery Retailers threatening Walmart

The dominant grocer in the study was Walmart, taking fifteen #1 rankings and proving their promises of everyday low prices and one-stop-shopping convenience continue to resonate with shoppers. Yet many other grocers have proven that they can compete with the leader and have secured greater trust with their shoppers in specific areas. H-E-B achieved #1 ranking for Easy Checkout Experience and Enjoyable In-store Experience, along with top 3 ranking on 8 important attributes. These strengths support H-E-B's leading level of trust and loyalty among their own shoppers. Another notable grocer is ALDI which was ranked #1 nationally as the most trusted for Discount Grocery and most trusted Small Format Grocery Store. Shoppers are seeking affordable options and uncomplicated trips where they get great value and ALDI delivers on this. The one grocer that ranked #1 regionally as most trusted besides Walmart was ShopRite in the Northeast.

The winners and how they are determined

The 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. 3200 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners and results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions. The brand(s) voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader" having garnered a significant trust share in the category. The grocery retailers nationally and by region and the attributes results are based on selection from a comprehensive list of 52 retailers nationally. The Most Trusted results by store format are based on top-of-mind unaided responses.

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILER BY REGION Region Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 National Walmart Kroger ALDI Publix Costco Midwest Walmart Kroger ALDI Meijer Hy-Vee Northeast ShopRite Walmart ALDI Stop & Shop Wegmans South Walmart Publix Kroger H-E-B ALDI West Walmart Safeway Costco Trader Joe's Kroger

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS AND RELATED FORMATS Format Rank #1 Convenience Store 7-Eleven Discount Grocery Store ALDI Dollar Store Dollar General / Dollar Tree (tie) Natural Grocery Store Whole Foods Market Small Format Grocery Store ALDI

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILER BY ATTRIBUTE Category Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 Beauty Products Walmart H-E-B Kroger Target Meijer Easy Checkout

Experience H-E-B Walmart Giant Eagle Hy-Vee ShopRite Enjoyable In-Store

Experience H-E-B Walmart Giant Food S

tores (PA) Hannaford Hy-Vee Food & Beverage

Products Walmart Hy-Vee H-E-B Giant Eagle Kroger Fresh Meat Walmart Kroger Meijer Hannaford Giant Food

Stores (PA) Fresh Prepared Meals Walmart Wegmans H-E-B Hy-Vee Kroger Fresh Produce Walmart H-E-B Hannaford Hy-Vee Kroger Gourmet Foods Whole Foods

Market Amazon Fresh Trader Joe's The Fresh

Market Costco Great Sales / Deals Walmart ShopRite Publix H-E-B Kroger Healthy Prepared Foods Whole Foods

Market Amazon Fresh Hy-Vee Walmart Amazon Go Home Goods Walmart H-E-B Meijer Amazon Fresh Amazon Go Household Care Products Walmart H-E-B Kroger Wegmans Publix In-Store Cleanliness /

Tidiness Walmart Hy-Vee H-E-B Publix Kroger In-Store Health & Safety

Measures Walmart H-E-B Hy-Vee Weis Markets Kroger International Food

Products Whole Foods

Market Wegmans Trader Joe's ShopRite Publix Loyalty Program Rewards Kroger Giant Eagle Meijer Wegmans ShopRite Natural / Organic Foods Whole Foods

Market Trader Joe's Sprouts Farmers

Markets The Fresh

Market Amazon Fresh Over-the-Counter Health

Products Walmart Meijer Giant Eagle H-E-B Kroger Service / Friendly Staff Walmart Kroger H-E-B Publix Giant Eagle Store Brand / Private

Label Products Walmart H-E-B Hy-Vee Kroger Publix Store Organization Walmart Hy-Vee H-E-B Giant Eagle Kroger Up-to-Date / Modern

Stores Walmart H-E-B Publix ShopRite Hy-Vee

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omni-channel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and leading shopper community and digital promotions platform ShopperArmy.com

Newsweek Media Partnership

BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

Permission and authorization are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

