CNN'S "NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE" WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN ADDS PUERTO RICO TO ITS BROADCAST San Juan Welcomes CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay to Celebrate its 500th Anniversary with Traditional New Year's Eve Festivities

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," will include reports from Puerto Rico's famous district of Old San Juan. CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter, Newsy anchor Lindsay Tuchman, will report live from the local festivities, which will be the first U.S. destination to ring in the new year at 11:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 a.m. AST. Airing Friday, December 31st starting at 8p.m. ET on CNN and CNN International with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen live from Times Square, Gary and Lindsay will share the Puerto Rican holiday spirit while celebrating the capital city of San Juan's 500th anniversary.

San Juan, Puerto Rico welcomes CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” as it celebrates the capital city’s 500th anniversary.

"We are very excited to welcome CNN and its viewers to experience an authentic Old San Juan New Year's Eve celebration and count down to 2022 together. The show will highlight Puerto Rico's rich and festive culture and invite communities around the world to make Puerto Rico part of their 2022 plans. We encourage viewers to tune in and start 2022 alongside us," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

CNN's show will feature correspondents and celebrations around the country and special guest stars throughout the night. For more on CNN's New Year's Eve programming, see here . Viewers can participate live and share their New Year's greetings using #CNNNYE, and CNN may feature them on the bottom ticker throughout the evening. CNN'S NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo and on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Puerto Rico is home to the longest holiday season in the world, lasting around 45 days and stretching from Thanksgiving Day through mid-January and culminating with the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, also known as la SanSe, which takes place in Old San Juan. The historic district is marked by a distinct charm, filled with mesmerizing Spanish colonial architecture and structures like El Morro , built in 1539. As part of San Juan's 500th anniversary, local celebrations and special events will be running through June 2022. With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for those looking for the balance of unparalleled cultural experiences, award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure.

It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting Puerto Rico. For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About CNN:

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN's award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN's multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world's most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.

Traditional vejigantes fill the streets of Old San Juan during the annual Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián festival, starting on January 13, 2022.

