Five major Valeo innovations for cleaner, safer, more autonomous and more connected mobility to be presented at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

Five major Valeo innovations for cleaner, safer, more autonomous and more connected mobility to be presented at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

PARIS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo will present five major innovations transforming and shaping a cleaner, safer, more autonomous, more connected mobility at this coming CES tech event held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, 2022. Never has the industry experienced a combination of such seismic upheavals at the same time – but Valeo is ready for them.

As the world leader in vehicle electrification, Valeo has developed technologies from small urban vehicles to high-performance premium cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which will be on display at Valeo's booth. The flagship vehicle from the premium German carmaker's electrified range is entirely powered by a Valeo-Siemens eAutomotive system. The electric powertrain is composed of two motors (the rear eAxle provides 300 kW of power, the front axle 170 kW), the inverter (the brain of the system) and the reducer (the equivalent of the gearbox).

At CES 2022, Valeo will present an all-electric 48V motorcycle. Valeo is a pioneer and world leader in 48V systems, which offer a cost-effective way of electrifying vehicles and are particularly well suited to new forms of mobility, such as small urban vehicles.

Another important change in mobility, lies in driving assistance, or ADAS, a fast-growing market in which Valeo is the global leader. At CES 2022, Valeo's third-generation LiDAR scanner will be making its public debut, before being made available on the market in 2024. Thanks to its laser-based system, this LiDAR scanner can detect objects invisible to the human eye, cameras and radars, located at distances of more than 200 meters. What's more, its perception and analytical capabilities enable the driver to delegate driving to the vehicle in highway situations.

In addition to this long-range sensor, Valeo is adding a newly developed LiDAR for near-vehicle vision, the Valeo NFL (Near Field LiDAR), which will make its world premiere at CES 2022. When used on driverless, autonomous vehicles, this innovation creates a safety "bubble" around them. As soon as the vehicle starts, it can display a 360° vision of its surroundings. On a highly automated car, it provides peripheral vision, eliminating blind spots.

Next, Valeo VoyageXR Panorama offers broader, even more impressive vision. This technology provides a drone's perspective – without the drone. In practice, it displays on a screen a 3D, 360° view of the car driving down the road, as if it were filmed by a drone. This innovation offers enhanced safety in remote-controlled autonomous vehicles and creates new travel experiences blurring the boundaries between real and virtual.

Now Valeo has extended its role in assistance and protection to inside the vehicle by creating the intelligent interior. Valeo Safe Insight combines several technologies to (i) identify the driver and alert him or her in the event of distraction or drowsiness, (ii) recognize when passengers are on board and remind them to buckle their seatbelt, and (iii) detect when there is someone in a stationary car and raise the alarm in case a child has been left behind.

For Valeo, a world leader in vehicle air treatment systems, safety is also synonymous with health. This is where Valeo's high-efficiency vehicle cabin air filters come in, blocking 96% of allergens and 99.4% of viruses. In buses and coaches, Valeo UV Purifier eliminates over 95% of viruses throughout the journey, including Covid-19. Drawing on this expertise, Valeo has developed a terminal designed to detect health risks. The device can detect Covid–19 in under two minutes without any patient contact, with the same level of accuracy as a PCR test.

The Group devotes most of its innovative capacity to these fields, which explains its technological and industrial leadership in each of them. Valeo also takes a holistic approach, successfully bringing together hardware, electronics and software to make vehicles smarter.

Discover Valeo's innovations in two locations: Central Plaza - Booth CP17 and Piero's, 355 Convention Center Drive.

Photos & videos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1elK6ym39BxkQUWeB_H5HTFjYO9dtQu0r

View original content:

SOURCE Valeo