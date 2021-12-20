Guidehouse Named to 2021 Next Gen 100 Workplaces List Recognized among top 100 workplaces for the future of talent to thrive

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today that it has been recognized in the 2021 Next Gen 100 Workplaces list, comprised of organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent.

Published by RippleMatch, the leading early career recruiting platform, the list is informed by extensive data focused on what Generation Z values in a workplace. Guidehouse is recognized for going the extra mile to build workplaces that empower the next generation of talent to thrive professionally and personally.

Guidehouse takes pride in supporting and fostering young talent throughout their career journeys, starting with a robust internship program built on a foundation of real-world project experience, learning and development opportunities, social and networking engagement, and connectivity to senior leadership.

By combining their public and private sector expertise, Guidehouse helps clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation.

"We are thrilled to be named to the 2021 Next Gen 100 Workplaces list, a further testament to the thoughtful efforts we put into nurturing a 'people first' company culture," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We know that building the next generation of workforce and future leaders has never been more critical as business complexity increases. We do this by focusing on fostering individual career pathways where our programs, benefits, and initiatives enable our employees to succeed and thrive both personally and professionally, always looking to the best ways we can help them pioneer a better way forward."

Sustainability, culture, inclusion & diversity, and corporate responsibility are central to Guidehouse's corporate identity. Interns and new hires are highly encouraged to join Guidehouse's Inclusion & Diversity Program which is comprised of seven inclusion networks: PanAsian, Black, Latinx, OPEN (LGBTQ), Women, Veterans, and Young Professionals.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse scored 100 Percent in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index for 12 consecutive years, and is recognized as a 2021 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, among other notable accolades. With 12,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy that has the insights and expertise across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

