HALO SERIES B FUNDING ROUND COMPLETED AT $400 MILLION VALUATION

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the world's most advanced pet safety and training technology, announced that it is fully subscribed for its Series B funding round. Founded by IOT visionaries Ken and Michael Ehrman with dog behaviorist Cesar Millan , Halo achieved a valuation of $400 million.

The raise marks a monumental moment for Halo and supports the company's overall mission to serve millions of dogs in a safe life off leash. With significant growth expected to be achieved in 2022, the round was led by prominent new investing partners with several existing investors. This latest round represents the majority of the approximately $25 million raised since inception in 2018.

"With 10 million pets lost each year, the investor community has recognized that no dog should be without their Halo," said Ken Ehrman, Halo co-founder. "Our investors are helping us to bring trailblazing wireless capabilities and cutting-edge technology to 100 million pet dogs in the US alone. With Halo, we give dogs the freedom to live life off the leash, but also gives pet parents peace of mind knowing that their dogs are safe. Halo goes way beyond your typical GPS collar, offering state of the art boundary protection via wireless fences and world class training for your dog."

"Birds need to fly, fish need to swim, and dogs need a safe life off leash," said Cesar Millan, Halo co-founder. "This funding will accelerate our mission of no more lost dogs, while at the same time, allow more dogs to follow, play, and explore every day."

The Series B funding round will allow Halo to improve wireless performance and expand its infrastructure to service millions of pack members worldwide. The investment will go towards engineering updates, including new worldwide capabilities and wireless leash advancements. Additionally, the funding will support the expansion of the company's membership plan, the enhancement of their world-class customer service network including proactive alerts for any system updates or changes.

The Halo Collar™ is the newest smart safety system for dogs. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patent pending system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 50,000 dogs across the United States each day.

