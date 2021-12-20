MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA APPOINTS DANIEL BALL VICE PRESIDENT, AFTERSALES

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that 29-year automotive industry veteran, Daniel Ball, has been named Vice President, Aftersales.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. appoints Daniel Ball Vice President, Aftersales and announces expanded responsibilities for Katherine Knight, Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Human Resources and Corporate Governance.

In this role, Ball will be responsible for overseeing parts and service operations for MMNA in the United States, including the Company's parts distribution operations and warehouses. Specifically, he will be in charge of developing and implementing strategies and programs that enable Mitsubishi Motors and its dealer partners to provide a strong level of customer satisfaction for every aspect of the service and parts business.

He will report to Mark Chaffin, MMNA's Chief Operating Officer, and be a member of the Company's Executive Committee.

Most recently, Ball served as Director, Fixed Operations at Volkswagen of America, and was with Volkswagen for nine years. Prior to Volkswagen, Ball worked for MMNA from 2006-2012, in various parts, service, sales and operational roles. From 1992-2004, Ball worked on the dealer side in Toyota, Chevrolet and Mitsubishi franchises.

"Dan has the energy, experience and integrity to serve as the leader we need to help strengthen our performance and continued growth," said Chaffin about the appointment. "Celebrating 40 years of business in the U.S. is a huge milestone for the company, and being able to have Dan's leadership on our aftersales and logistics side is integral to exceeding our customers' expectations. We are pleased to welcome him back to the MMNA family and look forward to seeing the direct positive impacts he will have on the brand, customer satisfaction and beyond."

Ball's appointment was effective Monday, December 13.

Additionally, the Company announced expanded responsibilities for Katherine Knight. Previously Vice President, General Counsel, Knight takes on an expanded role as Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Human Resources and Corporate Governance. In this role, Knight will be responsible for overseeing a new cross-functional department combining Legal, HR, Internal Audit, Facilities, Risk Management and Compliance.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030 , MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

