Sony AI's Dr. Peter Wurman Named 2022 IEEE Fellow in Recognition of Outstanding Contributions to Computational Auction, Multiagent Systems and Robotics

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Peter Wurman, Director, Sony AI America, has been elevated to Fellow by IEEE , the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Dr. Wurman is being honored by IEEE for his "contributions to computational auctions, multiagent systems and robotics."

The IEEE Grade of Fellow is conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon persons with an outstanding record of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest. The total number selected in any one year cannot exceed one-tenth of one-percent of the total voting membership. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement.

"I am humbled by this recognition from the IEEE community, and very honored to be among this distinguished group of Fellows," said Dr. Wurman.

Dr. Wurman specializes in artificial intelligence, robotics, complex systems, computer algorithms, software architecture, and electronic auctions. His additional honors include National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductee (2022), and the IEEE/IFR Invention and Entrepreneurship Award (2008). He has been granted more than 60 patents and has published more than 50 technical papers.

Prior to joining Sony AI, Dr. Wurman was vice president of engineering at Cogitai, Inc., and technical co-founder and chief technology officer at Kiva Systems, a company that pioneered the use of mobile robotics in warehouses and distribution facilities, which was acquired by Amazon.com in 2012, and has subsequently deployed more than 250,000 robots to Amazon warehouses. Prior to joining Kiva, Pete was an associate professor of computer science at North Carolina State University where his research focused on e-commerce systems, electronic auctions, multi-agent systems, and resource allocation. Pete earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Michigan in 1999, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.I.T. in 1987.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.

About Sony AI

Sony AI Inc. was founded on April 1, 2020, with the mission to "unleash human imagination and creativity with AI." Sony AI combines Sony Group's imaging and sensing technology, robotics technology, and entertainment assets such as movies, music, and games to transform with cutting edge artificial intelligence R&D to accelerate all of Sony's business areas and create new business opportunities. To achieve this, Sony AI has launched three flagship projects aimed at the evolution and application of AI technology in the areas of "Gaming," "Imaging & Sensing," and "Gastronomy." Sony AI will promote various exploratory research related to these flagship projects and other important themes, including AI ethics, in the physical and virtual worlds. For more information visit https://ai.sony.

