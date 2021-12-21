AAA20Group Helps Business Attract Top Talent by Integrating Collaborative Robotic Systems

By making robotic automation a vital part of the production process, growing companies can overcome bias against manufacturing and benefit from the millennium-sector workforce.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a subscription-based robotic solutions leader, predicts that their automation solution could play a key role in attracting young innovators. In addition to attracting top talent, specialized palletizing robotics leased from AAA20Group can reduce capital requirements and lower fixed costs. A significant cost-saving potential can be realized in nearly any packaging line that requires end-of-line palletizing. As a leader in the nascent Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model, AAA20Group provides a method for lowering the barrier to entry for customers seeking robotic automation.

Robotics can change the perception of manufacturing.

Many young, well-educated job seekers wish to begin their careers in the latest digital-based industries. For the lucky few, a position at Google or Facebook is a great place to launch a career. But not every young person will enjoy such an opportunity. Manufacturing, which was once the darling of the U.S. economy, is perceived by many as dirty, outdated, and environmentally damaging. For manufacturers, the integration of robotics and advanced automation can add an attractive spin on new jobs. AAA20Group offers an economical way for businesses to benefit from robotics, which can help attract and retain top, young talent.

According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "many millennials see manufacturing and packaging as a staid and uninteresting career path. But the addition of robotics and automation to the manufacturing process can expose young professionals to new and interesting technologies". In addition to attracting top talent, robotics can reduce labor costs and eliminate the prohibitive cost of equipment ownership.

Mallouk adds, "growing companies can attract better help by offering higher-level, automation-focused challenges." AAA20 offers a unique, risk-free opportunity for operations to benefit from world-class collaborative robotics for their palletizing process.

