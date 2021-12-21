AMERICANS SPENT OVER $8.7 BILLION ON AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY IN THE FIRST 6 MONTHS of 2021

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has released its 2022 predictions detailing what aesthetic plastic surgery trends are expected in the coming year. With more than 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons comprising its membership, The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of research, education, and what lies ahead for the aesthetic industry. Insight from its members includes specific trends persisting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more procedures performed at once to quell demand, and young patients requesting procedures that are popular among middle-aged adults.

The Aesthetic Society

According to data from Aesthetic Society members using the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data, powered by Ronan Solutions, from January 1, 2021-July 1, 2021, Americans spent over $8.7 billion on aesthetic plastic surgery—hinting that 2021 may close the year in record-breaking revenue numbers. In 2020, Americans spent over $6 billion on aesthetic surgical procedures and over $3 billion on nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. After an unprecedented year in 2020, including restrictions on elective procedures, the aesthetics industry has seen a spike in demand for plastic surgery that has yet to subside.

"2021 was a unique year for our specialty given the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusting to the various changes it caused," says William P. Adams, Jr., MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Demand is stronger than ever and likely won't let up in the new year. Still, our members are an elite group using the safest, most advanced techniques. 2022 will give our membership even more opportunity to provide the safest care to the growing patient population."

2022 Plastic Surgery Predictions:

Dermal micro-coring: Beverley Hills plastic surgeon, Michelle Lee , MD predicts the innovative and minimally invasive treatment will be "…the exciting technology for 2022!" This new technology uses hollow needles to remove micro cores of dermal and epidermal tissue in the skin, "which causes the skin to shrink and tighten."

More combination procedures: "Aesthetic plastic surgery has increased during the pandemic, and plastic surgeons are booked out, so when people get in, they want to do more while they are there!" says Michael E. Decherd , MD, a plastic surgeon in San Antonio, Texas .

Dr. Karen Horton , a plastic surgeon in San Francisco, CA predicts 2022 will see an increase in surgical labiaplasties: "What's very popular and that I predict will be trending forward in 2022 are labiaplasties, given the popularity of fitness including spinning and athleisure."

Dr. William P. Adams, Jr. predicts the steady increase of breast augmentations—the top surgical procedure from January 2021 - July 2021 , accounting for 38.5% of the top 5 surgical procedures according to ANN data. "I believe the procedure that we will continue to see increase in 2022 are breast implant surgeries. There have been some negative reports surrounding this procedure in the last 2 years— however, the latest research has further validated the safety of breast implant devices."

"Facelifts! But on younger patients who don't want to wait until things are too far gone to do the popular procedure. I predict more patients seeking this procedure as early as their 40's and 50's," says Reno, NV plastic surgeon, Tiffany McCormack , MD.

Blepharoplasty was the top surgical procedure among 50–80-year-olds from January 2021- July 2021. Yet, Aesthetic Society member surgeons predict younger women pursuing eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty in 2022—a possible effect of the virtual meeting boom. Aesthetic Society members project the ubiquity of virtual meetings will continue to motivate patients to seek facial procedures to resolve issues they may not have noticed before, seeking out surgical and nonsurgical skin treatments. The leading nonsurgical treatment in the first 6 months of 2021 were neurotoxin injections, making up 54.25% of the top 5 nonsurgical procedures.

Top 5 Non-Surgical Procedures (Toxins, Fillers, Energy)

Neurotoxins Dermal Fillers Hair Removal Skin Treatment Skin Tightening

Top 5 Surgical Procedures

Breast Augmentation Abdominoplasty Mastopexy Breast Reduction Liposuction

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

Visit our website: www.theaestheticsociety.org

Follow The Aesthetic Society on social:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

About Ronan Solutions™

Ronan Solutions™ is a joint venture between two technology companies — ANZU®, a Healthcare IT company, and Iron Medical Systems, an expert in cloud hosting and security. Both companies have combined their technical expertise and access to key stakeholders in the environment to create the Ronan Solutions™ Aesthetic Medicine dataset and data visualization system.

The Aesthetic Society

https://www.theaestheticsociety.org/

Media contact: sarah@theaestheticsociety.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society