Beyond Protocol Enters Strategic Partnership With Huobi on Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is entering a strategic partnership with Huobi, one of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges.

As Huobi scales up its investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help investors better understand the intricacies of emerging financial markets and the potential of blockchain technology, the company will deploy Beyond Protocol's expertise in IoT through several initiatives.

"Beyond Protocol's founding members bring decades of experience in IoT devices, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies," says a Huobi Ventures spokesperson. "By partnering with Beyond Protocol, Huobi benefits from the company's secure device-to-device communication, which plays an essential role for scaling AI and allows machines to make consequential and intelligent decisions."

Huobi is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Southeast Asia, a market where the number of traders quadrupled over the past month. The partnership will provide both parties the opportunity to develop AI solutions, while analyzing regional and global cryptocurrency trends.

"Huobi is one of the most respected exchanges for both institutional and retail investors," says Beyond Protocol CEO Jonathan Manzi. "Their reputation in the blockchain industry is unmatched. We are thrilled for our community and Huobi's users that this is coming to fruition."

"All companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence need accomplished and ethical collaborators in tech who understand the daily minutiae of IoT workings, the macro implications for AI, and how these components work together to drive our future. We are thrilled to have found our partner in Beyond Protocol," adds the Huobi Venture's representative.

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

