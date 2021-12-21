EVERNEST ACQUIRES TULSA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a full-service real estate and property management company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that specializes in the brokerage and management of single-family homes and small multifamily properties, announced today that they have acquired the property management assets of Tulsa Property Management, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Evernest Property Management

Evernest Founder and CEO, Matthew Whitaker said of the acquisition, "We could not be more excited than to be in Oklahoma – particularly in the amazing community of Tulsa. We've wanted to be here ever since we began our expansion into new markets. The founder of Tulsa Property Management, Luke Westerfield, built a great company and we will, by virtue of this acquisition, be managing some of the best homes in the Tulsa metro area. We plan to use the acquisition as a platform to offer investment opportunities in Tulsa to current clients and future clients with a desire to invest in a solid market."

Evernest has grown from a small Birmingham-based property manager into a full-service real estate company and one of the nation's largest single-family and small multifamily investment property management service providers. They currently have offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Boulder, Chattanooga, Colorado Springs, Columbus (OH), Denver, Detroit, Fort Collins, Jackson (MS), Little Rock, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Toledo, and now, Tulsa.

Evernest manages about 6,000 homes with its almost 150 team members and has been on the Inc5000 list 5 out of the last 6 years.

Westerfield said of the sale, "Evernest was a great fit for my clients. They are obviously doing something right with the amount of growth they've had over the last 5 years. For me, it provides an opportunity to focus on the large multifamily and development side of the real estate business."

Whitaker added, "We've acquired 16 companies over the past several years and will continue to focus our efforts on growth through acquisitions in thriving markets like Tulsa. We're most successful when we acquire a great company like Tulsa Property Management and infuse it with our distinctive culture and what we call our 'Three Uniques' - 1. Our national brand with local team. 2. Being an investor's real estate partner, and 3. Running all application underwriting in-house."

About Evernest - https://www.evernest.co/about-us/.

