Technisys wins Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award for its innovations to help banks differentiate and elevate customer experiences

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys , the leading cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform, has won the "Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation: Best Adoption of Tools & Governance" award at the third annual IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards ceremony. The prestigious awards identify and honor technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.

Technisys received the "Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation" award for its ability to enable banks to create and deliver tailored financial products and services, dynamically, across any channel of the customer's choice. Award judges were impressed at how Technisys, with TAB Bank, worked as a unified team to deliver a well-planned and coordinated digital development process to ease customer adoption, reduce support costs and increase customer loyalty.

"We are honored to be recognized for the power of our next-gen digital core platform that is enabling banks and fintechs to deliver differentiation with tailored financial solutions," said Mike Santos, CEO and co-founder of Technisys. "Financial firms are increasingly looking to accelerate their digital adoption to elevate the customer experience. Technisys is helping them drive real and impactful innovations into the market."

"We applaud the joint success of Technisys and TAB Bank for winning the award for Best Adoption of Tools & Governance in the Category of Digital Channel / Platform Implementation," said Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence. "Well done team Technisys and TAB Bank."

The IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards highlight the most innovative and impact generating fintech projects around the world, across 30 categories.

Technisys is also pleased to share that it has been recognized by Great Place to Work as an employer of choice. The Great Place to Work certification recognizes employers who invest in, and value, their employees and organizational culture.

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

