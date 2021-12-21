Located near airports, COVID-19 testing this holiday season just got easier

Worksite Labs Introduces No Cost 12-Hour PCR Tests Located near airports, COVID-19 testing this holiday season just got easier

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worksite Labs, known for bringing mobile labs to COVID-19 testing sites, now accepts most major insurance providers, Medicare and Medicaid for its 12- and 24-hour PCR tests. Safe holiday travel and gathering just got easier with no cost for testing for those with insurance nationwide and for all individuals in New York.

"Cost should never be a barrier to fast, accurate and convenient testing. With the Omicron-fueled spike in demand for tests, we are pleased to work with insurance companies and handle the backend of billing to increase access to COVID-19 testing," states Gary Frazier, CEO of Worksite Labs.

Worksite Labs Community sites, established in partnership with trusted faith-based leaders, continue to provide free COVID-19 services to meet the needs of underserved residents in South Los Angeles and Brooklyn. These sites provide medical staff and bilingual nurses to conduct COVID-19 testing and offer health education. In addition, vaccinations are available to residents in South Los Angeles.

Appointments are available at https://worksitelabs.com/scheduling/.

Prepared for the Surge in Testing

Media outlets report significant increases in people testing for COVID-19, raising concerns about whether long delays in test results will follow.

"A COVID-19 test result that arrives in days is not very useful, which is why Worksite Labs guarantees accurate PCR test results within 24 hours," Frazier states. "By processing tests in mobile labs, we provide top-notch accuracy in as little as 90 minutes."

PCR tests remain abundant, providing 98-99% accurate results without active symptoms—before an individual is infectious.

New policies will further increase demand for COVID-19 testing. In the past week:

A court upheld President Biden's employer vaccination or testing mandate

CDC issued "test to stay" guidelines for schools

Additional countries required PCR testing for international travel

State and private businesses announced testing mandates

"Worksite Labs partners with multiple vendors to secure US-produced supplies. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to meet increased COVID-19 testing demand," Frazier reassures. "Further, we verified that all our tests detect the Omicron variant."

About Worksite Labs

Worksite Labs is based in California with labs located across the US, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, New York, San Francisco and Seattle, and at many U.S. airports with international service.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

View original content:

SOURCE Worksite Labs