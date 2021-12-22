Elegance Brands ‘SWAY Energy’ to Become the Exclusive Drink of Mountain High Resort

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegance Brands, and their bestselling product SWAY Energy, have recently become the exclusive energy drink of Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, CA.

Known for its convenience to most major Southern California cities, Mountain High is located just an hour and a half from Los Angeles and hosts more than 300,000 visitors every year. As one of the busiest resorts in the state, this Southern California premier location beacons skiers, snowboarders, avid outdoor enthusiasts, tubers, and snow shoers from all over.

"This is a great opportunity for those on the mountain to achieve clean, sustainable energy for whatever activity the day has in store" said Raj Beri, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Elegance Brands. "We are honored to become the exclusive drink of Mountain High and believe that visitors will not only find it delightfully invigorating, but a great energy drink alternative and delicious pick me up."

SWAY Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The "better-for-you" beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine, with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, giving it the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body's natural immune response. SWAY comes in six flavors, including lime, mango, orange, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.

"SWAY Energy is naturally perfect for a day on the snow and its wholesome ingredients sync well with our values," said John McColly, VP of Sales & Marketing for Mountain High. "We respect the health of our guests as much as we do the great outdoors and encourage everyone to make SWAY a part of their on-mountain experience."

About Elegance Brands, Inc. Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits, and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka and VOCO canned cocktail.

