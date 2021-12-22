Evvr to unveil its home automation line at CES 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvr, a home automation solution provider, will introduce its lead home automation products at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Evvr home automation solution to be unveiled at CES2022

The main exhibition is Evvr's In-Wall Relay Switch. This switch can be integrated discreetly into regular light switches, transforming it into a smart and wirelessly controllable device. This switch, along with the Evvr apps, will be exhibited Jan. 5-8 at CES 2022 in booth 53426, Venetian Expo.

The smart relay switch is part of Evvr's secure and simple-to-use home automation system. It was designed explicitly for two-wire electrical systems. No minimum load or neutral wire is required, and lights won't flicker. It's compatible with momentary push buttons and toggle switches. The switches' small size means two Evvr In-Wall Relay Switches can fit in an electrical box to support up to four-gang panel switches and up to a four-way switch system.

This robust in-wall relay switch supports HomeKit Wi-Fi, Z-wave and Zigbee 3.0. It works with Zigbee 3.0 gateways, including Amazon Echo, SmartThings, Phillips HUE, Aeotec and SONOFF.

Evvr develops home automation solutions to fit the needs of builders, property owners, installers, and homeowners. Evvr will introduce a full suite of home automation products in 2022, including the In-Wall Relay Switch and In-Wall Relay Switch Lite, Evvr Center, Evvr Hub, Evvr Pad S and the apps to control them.

Evvr's team at CES will also introduce the Evvr App and Evvr Console App, two software applications used to manage and administer smart-connected devices. Connecting smart devices via the Evvr App simplifies and streamlines device management.

Evvr Console App provides a table user interface on iOS or Android. It's designed for "Public Usage" - Evvr owners can set up access limitations and rights so that everyone in the common space can control the home automation via Evvr Console App without logging in.

About Evvr

Evvr, a home automation solution provider, is transforming the way that people live, work and play by developing intelligent automation tools that enable people to live genuinely efficient lives. We believe you should spend less time flipping switches or tapping menus and more time in the moments that matter the most.

For more than five years, the Evvr team of startup-savvy engineers and designers has been creating innovative smart home technology. Our robust home automation system connects a range of devices and runs them locally from one control unit. It is designed with great flexibility to fit various use cases, offering everyone a genuinely intuitive and accessible smart-home experience.

