New Gold Announces Closing of Blackwater Gold Stream for US$300 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) and (NYSE American: NGD) today reports that it has closed the previously announced sale of the gold stream held on the Blackwater Project ("Blackwater") located in British Columbia, Canada to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. for US$300 million. Blackwater is wholly-owned by Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis"), with New Gold having retained the gold stream as partial consideration for the divestiture of Blackwater to Artemis on August 21, 2020.

