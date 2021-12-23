5WPR Reignites Trade Show Support with a Focus on CES

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the agency's corporate and technology practices are preparing to virtually attend CES 2022, the world's most influential tech event.

"We could not be more excited to make our virtual return to CESs," said 5WPR President, Matt Caiola. "This year's event is set to have a substantial virtual presence in addition to the restoration of its in-person attendance, providing a global audience access to more than 2,000 major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders."

Led by an expert team with extensive category experience, 5WPR's corporate and technology practices leverage unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, strategic campaigns to drive real, meaningful results for clients.

The Annual CES will take place January 5-8 and is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the largest trade organization for consumer electronics manufacturers, retailers, and others associated with that industry.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

