Meridian Donates 900 Box Lunches to Spectrum Health Workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan teamed up with Apple Spice Catering Company to provide 900 box lunches for Spectrum Health employees as a thank you for their dedicated efforts to care for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/Meridian)

The box lunches were distributed to Spectrum staff at the Butterworth, Blodgett, and Helen DeVos Children's hospitals.

Michigan's COVID-19 rates and emergency room visits are near record highs since October 2020, placing a tremendous burden on the state's hospital systems and frontline workers. Several Spectrum hospitals are currently nearing capacity.

"As the holidays near, we wanted to find a way to thank our clinical teams that are showing up and working endlessly to care for those that are sick," said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President & CEO. "It's a small gesture in comparison to what they are doing for our members and the surrounding community, but we hope this bit of nourishment will provide them some respite in an undeniably exhausting time to be in healthcare."

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meridian of Michigan