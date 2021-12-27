The Award-Winning Ultraclub Is Also Known as the First Major Nightclub in the United States to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

E11EVEN ACQUIRES BORED APE #11 OF THE BORED APE YACHT CLUB, THE HOTTEST CULTURAL NFT COLLECTION IN THE WORLD The Award-Winning Ultraclub Is Also Known as the First Major Nightclub in the United States to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E11EVEN, the brand behind the award-winning ultraclub located in the heart of Downtown Miami, the E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, and E11EVEN Vodka, today announced the acquisition of Bored Ape #11 for 99 ETH ($396,000). E11EVEN strategically positioned itself to acquire #11 of the hottest NFT collection in the world. E11EVEN will join prominent Bored Ape collectors, including Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry, Post Malone and more.

(PRNewsfoto/E11EVEN Miami)

"E11EVEN has always dedicated itself to being cutting edge and staying ahead of the curve, we have seen tremendous success in the eight months we have accepted cryptocurrency (as a form of payment) and see opportunities like this as a natural transition for the business to continue to expand the brand and our assets. We are thrilled to have Bored Ape #11 as our first NFT acquisition as we continue to grow our footprint in the space." - E11EVEN Partners Dennis DeGori, Michael Simkins and Marc Roberts.

In April 2021, E11EVEN Miami announced that it would be the first major nightclub in the United States to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. This decision was a true testament to the E11EVEN Partners continuously finding new ways to lead the industry. Since then, E11EVEN MIAMI has processed over $4,000,000 in cryptocurrency. Additionally, E11EVEN continues to embrace cryptocurrency as a brand. In June, E11EVEN Hotel & Residences became the first U.S. real estate project to accept cryptocurrency for condominium deposits in pre-construction projects. E11EVEN Vodka sponsored the International Bitcoin Conference, and E11EVEN Life sold a 1 of 1 edition diamond-embroidered Bitcoin Hat for 1 BTC/$50,000.

"This is an exciting acquisition for E11EVEN. We have been bullish on cryptocurrency for a long time. As we continue to embrace the cryptocurrency and NFT space, we look forward to seeing our community at the nightclub and in the metaverse & beyond," said Dennis DeGori.

Since opening the doors in early 2014, E11EVEN MIAMI has catapulted the South Florida nightlife scene to incredible new heights. In 2019, the landmark destination established itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot, globally, further stabilizing its presence as one of the most sought-after clubs in the world. Stars such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam have taken the stage in front of guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dwyane Wade, Vin Diesel and more. Offering premium bottle service and a delectable food menu, E11EVEN MIAMI delivers a one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience throughout all aspects of the 20,000 sq. ft. space, truly revolutionizing the VIP experience in the nightlife industry. Additionally, the E11EVEN Partners continue to grow the brand with E11EVEN HOTEL & RESIDENCES and E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio. Further, E11EVEN has licensed its intellectual property for E11EVEN Vodka.

Press Contacts:

Matt Brooks, Matt@alchemy-agency.com

Julie Fogel, Julie@alchemy-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E11EVEN Miami