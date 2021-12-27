TBSI developed a multi-dimensional intuitive human-machine interface for smart gloves based on triboelectric nanogenerator sensors

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongyan Fu's group and Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua University Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of novel HMI. They proposed a simple structured sensitive bending angle triboelectric nanogenerator (BA-TENG) and designed an intelligent HMI system from flexible devices to real-time wireless communication modules and graphical interfaces. The bending angle sensor is capable of detecting multidimensional information in hand gestures, including finger bending angles, bending speed, and bending time. The teams' results were recently published as "Triboelectric Bending Sensor based Smart Glove towards Intuitive Multi-Dimensional Human-Machine Interfaces" in the leading international journal Nano Energy. Their paper was featured on the front cover of the journal, selected among the 160 articles received for the issue (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nanoen.2021.106330).

The development in the field of the human-computer interface has put higher demands on humanized and immersive human-machine interfaces (HMIs). New HMIs require not only simple and efficient design but also intuitive operation. In this paper, the multi-dimensional signal extraction of hand gestures is realized by the flexible sensor and the signal processing system. On this basis, different dimensions of HMI are realized, including smart home (lighting control, for example), robotic control, and a virtual keyboard that enables user recognition (its recognition accuracy rate can reach up to 93.1%). The unique trans-impedance amplifier-based signal conditioning circuit eliminates most of the crosstalk and noise in the real-time transmission of multi-channel signals, enhancing the robustness of the system. This research work provides new ideas for developing multidimensional HMI, which has unlimited potential for future HMI applications, including the Internet of things, assistive technology, and intelligent recognition systems.

