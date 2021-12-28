Affordable Energy for New Jersey Marks 700 Days Without a Cost Estimate for the Energy Master Plan Milestone passes as New Jersey refuses to release cost of EMP; AENJ research pegs cost at over $50,000 per resident

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) marked the 700th day that the Murphy administration has failed to release a cost estimate for its Energy Master Plan (EMP).

(PRNewsfoto/Affordable Energy for New Jerse)

Despite releasing the Energy Master Plan almost two years ago, the Murphy administration continues to stonewall New Jerseyans who deserve to know what the plan will cost them and how it will be paid for. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has yet to release a public estimate of the proposal's costs, even though the plan will dramatically overhaul how New Jerseyans receive and pay for the energy they use every day.

"The EMP isn't just bad policy for New Jersey's hardworking families and businesses – it's going to bleed them dry with new fees, higher energy prices, and dramatic costs to renovate their homes and businesses," said Ron Morano, executive director of AENJ. "We need commonsense energy policy and transparent governance, not shameless pandering to fringe environmental groups that will bankrupt our state and shatter our fragile economy."

AENJ has fought tirelessly to promote balanced energy policy that will keep energy affordable, support our growing economy, and reduce the state's carbon footprint while advocating for transparency and clarity from administration officials tasked with creating our energy future. The organization believes that three questions must be asked of all new energy policy: Is it feasible, is it reliable, and how much does it cost? Unfortunately, the EMP fails on all counts – and continues to leave cost questions unanswered despite public outcry.

AENJ's own research has found that the EMP will cost a family of four over $200,000 – and that the costs to the state overall could easily top $500 billion. That's a cost New Jersey simply can't afford.

"We urge BPU and the Murphy administration to release a cost estimate of the EMP so that New Jerseyans can understand how this policy will impact them," said Morano. "We need all parties to come together to build sensible energy policy for our region, not just ram through policies that will dramatically change our state and hamper our competitiveness."

About AENJ:

The Affordable Energy New Jersey Coalition is a dedicated group of business, labor, industry, civic and community organizations in New Jersey who have come together to ensure that families and businesses maintain access to clean and affordable energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Affordable Energy for New Jersey Coalition