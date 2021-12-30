Maurizio Iperti Steps into Interim Role Overseeing Global Sales Operations at CalAmp

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor, and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced the departure of Arym Diamond, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) effective January 14, 2022. Maurizio Iperti, President of EMEA for CalAmp will step into an interim role leading global sales operations to effect a seamless transition while a search is conducted for a new CRO. Iperti has transformed LoJack Italia from a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start-up to a leading provider in the transportation and logistics space.

"Maurizio has spent time internationally and in Silicon Valley building and transforming companies into successful SaaS players for more than 20 years," said Jeff Gardner, President and CEO of CalAmp. "As CalAmp searches for a new Chief Revenue Officer, his SaaS business savvy and telematics expertise will enable a smooth transition to CalAmp partners and customers who demand market-leading, data-driven insights and edge computing solutions that drive meaningful return on investment for their business."

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

