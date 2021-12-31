CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS ACQUISITION OF U.S. CONSUMER-FOCUSED M&A ADVISORY FIRM SAWAYA PARTNERS

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sawaya Partners, a leading independent M&A advisory firm to the consumer sector based in New York.

Sawaya Partners will operate with Canaccord Genuity branding as "CG/Sawaya Partners" recognizing the significant goodwill and awareness of the Sawaya name in the Consumer sector. As previously disclosed, upon completion of the acquisition Sawaya Partners Founder and Managing Partner Fuad Sawaya joins CG's U.S. operating committee and becomes Vice Chairman – Consumer and Global Head of CG's Consumer Investment Banking practice. Jeff Kuhr and Slava Leykind become Co-Heads of CG's U.S. Consumer Investment Banking group. All existing employees of Sawaya Partners will continue with the Company's U.S. capital markets business.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

Canaccord Genuity's global capital markets division offers institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank – expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention. We are driven by your success. For more information, visit www.cgf.com.

