Bitcoin of America Celebrates 2021 Success

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Bitcoin ATM Operator, Bitcoin of America, has had their best year yet. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, their customer support makes them the best in the industry. Bitcoin of America is currently headquartered in the city of Chicago.

Bitcoin of America has been recognized with several awards in 2021. Bitcoin of America was named a silver winner in the Company of the Year – Midwest category in Best in Biz Awards. Inc. Magazine also revealed that Bitcoin of America is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA. This is the first time Bitcoin of America has been recognized by Inc. 5000. Bitcoin of America was also named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Business Services – More Than 10 Employees category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Lastly, GreatPlaceToWork.com recently certified them as an elite company to work for.

In 2021, Bitcoin of America has taken major steps to solve the gender problem in the cryptocurrency industry. They have been very open about their female involvement at conferences, expos, and even within their own company. Bitcoin of America revealed that most of their top tier positions are filled by Women. Their Chief Operating officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Agent Locations, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females.

Bitcoin of America has made several updates to their machines and services in 2021. They recently announced that Ethereum is now available to buy and sell at their BTM locations. In May, Bitcoin of America announced their new Universal Kiosk. This new universal kiosk combines the capabilities of a traditional ATM with a Bitcoin ATM. Lastly, Bitcoin of America announced their new point-of-sale software for their teller program. It allows businesses to begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Bitcoin of America launched their point-of-sale system in hopes that it would help incorporate cryptocurrency into everyday life.

Bitcoin of America has specifically expanded their footprint in the City of Chicago this year. They announced in October that they are now the official entitlement sponsor of The Chicago Blackhawks Post Game show. In August of this year Bitcoin of America also announced that they would be working with WGN Radio Chicago. WGN even added a daily Bitcoin price update sponsored by Bitcoin of America.

Bitcoin of America has demonstrated rapid growth in 2021. In June of this year, Bitcoin of America's Chief Financial Officer reported record company growth. In January, the company had a total of 630 Bitcoin ATMs. As of December 31st, Bitcoin of America has 1500 plus locations across the US. They have seen a 153.968% increase in Bitcoin ATM locations. Bitcoin of America has also seen enormous growth.

