Jabra boosts New Year's fitness resolutions with new Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Today, Jabra announces its latest addition to the new Elite series, with the Jabra Elite 4 Active. Bringing the Elite Active range to a broader audience, the Jabra Elite 4 Active allows for a new year, new you attitude, particularly suited for those who love an active lifestyle, including popular workouts like yoga, boxing, or running.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

This latest product in Jabra's true wireless range allows for heavy usage with an IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability. Their athleisure design also guarantees a unique, secure fit, designed to stay in while you work out. At €119/$119, the earbuds offer a price-conscious option for those who are looking for a true wireless solution that does not only support their active lifestyle but offers excellent call quality to connect with friends and colleagues. While providing a long battery life of up to 7 hours of play-time (up to 28 with the charging case), the Elite 4 Active also boasts fast-charge capabilities.

Also unique for a product in this price category is the Alexa Built-in or Spotify Tap playback experience and Google Fast Pair*. The latter provides the experience of instant pairing when switching on. This creates a seamless connecting experience to Android devices. The Spotify Tap playback allows for faster access to music. Both features make it easier than ever before to make the most out of your Jabra earbuds.

To ensure maximum focus for the wearer, the Elite 4 Active blocks out noise at the gym with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). In addition to this, the immersive workout music experience is further enhanced via the customizable equalizer. These earbuds also include HearThrough for added awareness. Perfect for urban runs, so individuals can remain safe with an awareness of their surroundings when running.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in color themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range; navy, black and light mint.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, said, "We all understand the importance of keeping fit and healthy, but working at your own pace is essential. The new Jabra Elite 4 Active offers a relatable alternative for those who love an active lifestyle but are not looking for the intensity of its more aspirational sister in this range, the Jabra Elite 7 Active. Again, Jabra steps up to offer something that's just right for everyone's own personal journey."

The Elite 4 Active will be available from today and available at selected retailers for MSR €119/$119.

*Compatible with Android OS 6.0 or higher

For more information, please visit www.jabra.com/elite

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2021 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

