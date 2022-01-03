Lady M Reveals its Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Gift Set to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set features a luxurious red and gold linen wrapped candy chest outfitted in gold metal hardware

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people give and receive luck in this Year of the Tiger, Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, has launched its Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set, a collectible candy set made with gift giving and celebration in mind. Each package opens to reveal a fan of custom designed red envelopes and exclusive new candies and confections from the Lady M Bon Bon collection.

Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set

The luxuriously adorned candy set features a variety of delectable treats from Lady M Bon Bon, including an assortment of chocolate and jelly confections such as, Gianduja Crêpe Biscuit (delicate crepe biscuits filled with gianduja cream made of chocolate and hazelnuts), Vanilla Crêpe Biscuit (delicate crepe biscuits filled with a buttery vanilla cream), Strawberry Jellies, Apricot Jellies, Salted Caramel Orbs (crispy cereal dipped in salted caramel-milk chocolate) and Sesame Praline Orbs (crispy cereal dipped in praline chocolate and golden sesame seeds).

Designed to emphasize prosperity in the new year, the custom red envelopes enclosed feature gold tigers against a backdrop of plum blossoms to signify hope and purity, intricate cloud elements for luck and fortune and elegant fans to celebrate union and happiness.

Each Lady M Year of the Tiger Gift Set comes with a custom gift bag with red handles and a matching greeting card, making it the perfect Lunar New Year offering ($80). The Gift Set will be available online in the US and Canada at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca beginning December 28, 2021. Limited quantities will also be available in all US Lady M Boutiques beginning January 7, 2022.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

About Lady M Bon Bon:

Lady M Bon Bon captures the essence and flavors of Lady M New York's famous cakes in the form of candies and confections. Created in collaboration with artisan chocolate and candy makers throughout Europe, CEO Ken Romaniszyn wanted to create a way for customers to bring Lady M home with them. Individual Bon Bon selections are packed in stylish white containers, which can be purchased individually or nestled into luxe 3, 5 or 8-piece Gift Sets to create the perfect Lady M memento.

