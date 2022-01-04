CAI Announces CEO Succession

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and industrial process manufacturing industries, today announced Michael Martin, CAI President, will succeed Bob Chew as Chief Executive Officer. Martin was appointed by the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022, at which time Chew will continue as Chairman of the Board and chief innovation officer.

Chew co-founded CAI in 1996 and oversaw the growth to a $135 million global organization with 750 employees. He is a member of the Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Leadership Forum. He and CAI have both received several awards from ISPE including member of the year, company of the year, and the prestigious Richard G. Purdy award.

"Founding this company and providing faster, more effective ways to deliver manufacturing capacity to some of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the world has been the highlight of my career," said Chew. "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in terms of making life-saving therapies more readily available across the globe. I am excited to see CAI continue to deliver for our clients under Mike's leadership. Mike has been instrumental in setting the vision for CAI's next chapter of innovation and leadership as we help our customers improve the human experience and create a better working world."

Martin has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and large-scale project management at a major pharmaceutical company. He has global experience in constructing and starting up manufacturing plants in China, Puerto Rico, and Ireland. He has also served as a site head for device manufacturing as well as serving in various engineering and operational leadership roles in the U.S. He has served at CAI in varying capacities over the past three years, most recently as President, where he leads the senior leadership team to help achieve CAI's mission of building a better working world and improving the human experience.

"CAI aims to help its clients accelerate the achievement of their goals which in turn, helps the people they serve to have a higher quality of life," said Martin. "As we move forward, I'm confident that the passion and unwavering commitment to CAI's mission that Bob has inspired among the entire team will propel both our company and our clients to continued success. I am thrilled to lead CAI into this exciting new chapter."

Martin has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a master's in Business Administration from Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He is a professional licensed Engineer and maintains his accreditation.

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 750 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

