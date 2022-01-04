MeetKai Inc. is the First to Deliver a Series of AI-Powered VR Experiences in MeetKai's Metaverse

The startup leading artificial intelligence and conversational search, plans to launch its first AI experiences across VR platforms in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai [https://meetkai.com/], the next-gen conversational AI company, today unveils its first lifestyle VR world: MeetKai Metaverse, an ever evolving multiverse where exclusive experiences become reachable with the help of VR and Artificial Intelligence. Check out the trailer here.

The announcement marks MeetKai's commitment to offer an immersive AI experience for anything that is either cost-prohibitive or may be impractical for people to experience in real life, such as personalized meditations, foreign museum tours, private boxing lessons, international travel experiences, Tai Chi, Wing Chung, and even safari tours. In the MeetKai Museum, for example, users are invited to tour an ever changing museum that features art and sculptures from around the world.

The entire experience is driven by AI, with tours and questions answered by a virtual curator, allowing for an unlimited amount of content. When boxing, dynamically generated workouts are created to give each user a completely unique workout experience depending on their skill level, and for its Wing Chun experience, MeetKai distilled the teachings of a leading expert into an AI that can tailor craft sessions for each person based on their needs.

With MeetKai's metaverse - which will be available globally on Meta VR, Huawei VR, and others in 2022 - static, fixed content experiences are gone and replaced with a rich dynamic world of AI generated content, where private lessons from a world champion are attainable for all.

"With our conversational AI we can enable experiences that would otherwise be unreachable or exclusive. Conversational AI is going to be the key in what comes to be known as the metaverse. If we want to create a true second place where people can live and experience more of the world, it cannot be done without intelligent conversation," says James Kaplan, MeetKai CEO and Co-Founder.

Weili Dai, MeetKai Co-Founder & Chairwoman, adds: "I'm extremely proud and excited for MeetKai Metaverse to be the first to deliver lifestyle VR experiences powered by conversational AI. Thanks to these unbounded virtual worlds, our physical selves can benefit from new experiences where we can see the unseen, reach the unreachable, and have access to unlimited knowledge. MeetKai's metaverse can empower lives with great speed and efficiency".

With every new iteration added to the MeetKai Metaverse, MeetKai will help redefine accessibility in the fields of art, culture, wellness and entertainment. Users can follow @meetkaihub and visit www.meetkai.com to learn more and sign up to the MeetKai Metaverse waiting list.

The press kit including images and video content can be downloaded here.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, VR, and Conversational Search Company based in Los Angeles, California, currently leading the AI speech race with never-before-seen features. Its conversational AI can understand more complex speech and give personalized results in a natural conversation about many subjects, in different realities. MeetKai's technology is deployed globally through iOS, Google Play, and AppGallery. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info & latest MeetKai news.

