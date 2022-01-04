SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SELLS $1.2 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that its majority-owned operating partnership subsidiary, Simon Property Group, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has agreed to sell:

$500 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Notes due 2024, and



$700 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% Notes due 2032.

The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under its $3.5 billion supplemental senior unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including to repay other indebtedness.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers of the public offering, which is being conducted under the Operating Partnership's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any offer of securities will be made by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone at (866) 471-2256 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at (212) 834-4533; Santander Investment Securities Inc., 45 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022, telephone at 1 (855) 403-3636 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 1 (800) 645-3751, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions intended to prevent its spread on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity and our ability to access the capital markets, satisfy our debt service obligations and make distributions to our stockholders; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest; the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

