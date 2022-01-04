SpaceLink CEO Dave Bettinger Elected to MSUA Board

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, the company building the Communications Superhighway for the Space Economy™, announced its Chief Executive Officer, Dave Bettinger, was elected to the board of directors of the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). As a leader in the satellite industry, and a business and technology visionary, Dave brings experience and perspective to help guide MSUA in its mission to promote satellite innovation worldwide.

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit organization that fosters the exchange of news, information and ideas among mobile satellite users and providers with a focus on communications, navigation, safety and more. Its prestigious Mobile Satellite Innovation Awards, celebrate top market-proven mobile advances, and the organization collaborates with conferences around the world to shape and facilitate programming dedicated to satellite industry development.

"I'm honored to be selected to join the MSUA board and look forward to contributing to its mission to amplify the voice of satellite mobility users and innovators," said Dave Bettinger. "My passion for the satellite communications industry is driven by a commitment to innovation so helping to guide MSUA's direction is a perfect fit for me."

Dave joins a team of 12 directors made up of satellite industry leaders from a variety of companies including satellite operators, component suppliers, and service providers. By participating, the directors contribute to the growth and success of the satellite communications industry and its users.

Dave is CEO of SpaceLink, a company that provides fast, continuous, high-capacity connectivity to spacecraft on orbit. He has a track record of cultivating partnerships and transforming startup ventures into competitive positions. SpaceLink is building a constellation of relay satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) that use optical intersatellite links for real time tasking and access to the huge flow of information that satellite operators need to provide to their customers for the intelligence to make split second decisions.

About MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobility Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

