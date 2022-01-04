The nation's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching company will continue rapid expansion throughout the United States in 2022

STRETCH ZONE ENDS 2021 WITH RECORD-BREAKING SUCCESS, CITING ITS HIGHEST REVENUE YEAR The nation's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching company will continue rapid expansion throughout the United States in 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, closed out 2021 with a record-breaking year of milestones, from its fastest growth of studio openings to its highest-revenue year.

Under Tony Zaccario’s leadership, Stretch Zone experienced rapid expansion and will continue momentum in 2022.

The company, founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Jorden Gold, is the largest franchisor for practitioner-assisted stretching in the United States. Since its founding, Stretch Zone has opened more than 150 locations and has established a partnership with NFL legend Drew Brees, who is a multi-unit franchisee with the company.

"Stretch Zone's swift expansion is driven by consumer demand for high quality and effective health and wellness initiatives that support aging, mobility and performance," says founder Jorden Gold. "In 2021 alone, the company expanded into 10 states, and we have an abundance of studio openings in key and unique markets planned for this year in an effort to continue growing our brand's footprint nationwide and beyond."

Stretch Zone's growing list of studio locations included many new markets in 2021, including Anchorage, AK; Aspen, CO; Gainesville, FL; Zionsville, IN; New Orleans, LA; Chesterfield, MO; and Manhasset, NY.

This rapid and successful expansion drove Stretch Zone's highest revenue year. The company also received prestigious recognition by Entrepreneur Magazine (2022 Franchise 500), FranchiseBusinessREVIEW (Top Multi-Unit Franchisee, Top Franchises for Veterans, and Top Franchise for 2022), and South Florida Business & Wealth (Apogee Awards).

"Stretch Zone represents a transformative health and wellness company for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities," says Tony Zaccario, President of Stretch Zone. "Our model and proprietary system deliver success for our franchise partners, which are supported by a network of reliable, adaptable and results-driven professionals. Stretch Zone is a resilient business that has continued to flourish during these unusual times."

In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone continues its rapid expansion and anticipates growing to 250 studio locations by the end of 2022, including Boston, MA; New York City, NY; and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; as well as international entry into Canada.

Looking ahead, Gold and Zaccario also will stretch their mission through GivZone, the company-wide giveback initiative that supports the communities its studios serve.

For more information about Stretch Zone, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Today, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Stapleton

rbb Communications

taylor.stapleton@rbbcommunications.com

(305) 249-1173

Jorden Gold founded Stretch Zone in 2004 after his grandfather experienced loss of mobility due to diabetes.

(PRNewsfoto/Stretch Zone)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stretch Zone