Three Rivers Casino Resort Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform for Player Development, Slots, and Artificial Intelligence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the fast-growing Las Vegas-based tech start-up focused on streamlining casino player data into real-time insights for casino operators, is proud to incorporate Three Rivers Casino Resort to its rapidly expanding client list.

Located in Florence, OR, Three Rivers Casino Resort has selected OPTX for its full suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products. "The decision to go with OPTX was an easy one," said Rick Ray, Director of Gaming for Three Rivers Casino Resort. "After searching for a solution to analyze our data and provide meaningful recommendations, we could not be more pleased to be implementing OPTX."

"We are excited to partner with the accomplished team at Three Rivers Casino Resort. OPTX is devoted to providing the most extensive solution available in the gaming industry today," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX.

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

