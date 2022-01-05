BAL Promotes Josiah Curtis and Maria DeLapp to Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration firm, is pleased to announce the promotions of Josiah Curtis and Maria DeLapp to the partnership.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

"Practicing corporate immigration during these unprecedented years has required passion, creativity, and fortitude, qualities both Josiah and Maria exhibit in abundance," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "They are committed to achieving results for our clients and our firm while serving as strong leaders and mentors for BAL team members."

Josiah practices in BAL's Boston office, where he assists clients of all sizes find creative solutions and strategies for their immigration programs. He was recognized in this year's prestigious Chambers USA 2021 guide, where a client said of Josiah and his Boston colleagues, "I'm blown away by their expert knowledge. They are a walking Wikipedia of immigration knowledge."

"From my first day at BAL, I've appreciated how unique this firm is—from the inclusive culture to the high-tech tools at our fingertips," Josiah said. "BAL has enabled me to provide a level of client service that exceeds expectations and makes a real difference to individuals in this uncertain environment. I'm honored to take this step into leadership as BAL transforms the practice of immigration law while positively impacting lives."

Maria leads operations in the firm's Chicago office and represents clients in such diverse industries as IT, manufacturing, agriculture, scientific, engineering and financial services, automotive suppliers, and professional football, baseball, and rugby clubs. She has extensive experience helping clients manage immigration due diligence during all stages of mergers and acquisitions, and brings a unique perspective to her work, informed by her own immigration experience.

"The immigration journey is very personal to me because I immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager when my father obtained work here as a scientist," Maria said. "I had an interesting start at BAL—launching a new office in a new market in the midst of a global pandemic. We built a great team and BAL continues to attract top talent in the industry. I'm honored to help lead a firm with a collaborative workplace culture that focuses on personalized service and a people-centered approach to immigration."

