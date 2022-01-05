Bob Woodruff Foundation Grant to Easter Seals Greater Houston Makes Healing and Growth Possible

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter Seals Greater Houston (ESGH) is proud to have been selected for a grant from The Bob Woodruff Foundation to address urgent needs for veterans, caregivers, and military families. These crucial funds will double the impact thanks to the match from Texas Veterans + Family Alliance administered by Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Veteran, Service Member, and Military-Connected Family Program is the nonprofit's quickest growing sector as Houston has the 2nd highest Veteran population in the country. The Bob Woodruff Foundation's grant invests in solutions to the immediate needs of the veteran population, while also addressing deeper rooted barriers to their long-term stability; a range of health and wellness needs, including food insecurity, homelessness, and mental health; as well as employment, caregiver support, and meaningful social connection.

The grant will empower ESGH's program to continue its mission of assisting Veterans, Service Members, and military-connected families in building the lives they want during and after the military to meet their needs around reintegration, stability, wellness, and growth. With support from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, ESGH will continue supporting veterans like Chet Falkenhainer, a Navy Veteran that served from 1988-1997. He earned 3 combat action ribbons along with 2 Navy Commendation Medals with "Combat V" device for valor on each. After the military, he had anger issues and misused alcohol in an attempt to avoid his post-traumatic stress disorder. The ESGH Veteran, Service Member, and Military-Connected Family Program provided Chet Falkenhainer with Accelerated Resolution Therapy and talk therapy. Today he has positive relationships with his mother, wife, and child. He is active through growing his garden, making hot sauces, cooking, and he is always working on a home project. Contact ESGH to learn more about their transformative programs or to speak with Chet Falkenhainer for an interview.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

As a lead affiliate in the national network of 67 affiliates in 48 states, ESGH impacts people where they need help most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year ESGH directly serves over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and seniors, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 13 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of supporters, they are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; improving health care and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. For more information about ESGH, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

