Built In Honors Liberty Lending, LLC in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Liberty Lending, LLC was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards, including Best Midsize Company and Best Paying Company. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to the largest companies in the country, and honors recipients across the eight largest tech markets in the U.S.

"We are excited and honored for Liberty Lending to be recognized as a top place to work in the U.S. We consider these awards as a reflection of our team members and their dedication to our mission to help people outsmart debt for good and their commitment to empower one another every single day. To our team members, we say congratulations," says Alexandra Mihaescu, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Liberty Lending.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT Liberty Lending, LLC

Liberty Lending is a fintech company that offers consumers a digital banking and lending platform with the mission of helping everyone make financial progress. The company was founded in 2015 by a Team that has deep experience in building customer-centric, data-driven products that make personal finance simple and intuitive. Since our founding, we have broadened our mission beyond lending and are focusing on innovating more broadly in banking and personal finance to empower consumers and give them the access and confidence to make better financial decisions. What sets us apart is our data and product capabilities, our people, our appetite for disruption and relentless focus on the consumer in a world where the choices for consumers are overwhelming. With our expanding suite of lending and banking services that will be delivered through best-in-class digital products and experiences, we are focused on helping consumers de-mystify personal finances so that can live better lives.

