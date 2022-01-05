Built In Honors Mitratech in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Austin Based Mitratech Earned a Place on the Coveted Best Midsize Companies Places to Work 2022 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal and compliance software, is proud to announce that it has been honored in the Built In 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Mitratech earned a place on the Best Midsize Companies to Work For List in Austin, TX.

Mitratech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitratech)

"The focus of our people leads to great results, and we thank our employees for their support"

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We are honored to be recognized for being a Best Place to Work by Built In, and we are proud of our entire team for helping to build a world-class culture while concurrently delivering innovative technology solutions to our customers and partners," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "The focus of our people leads to great results, and we thank our employees for their support in leading us to make a truly exceptional employee experience a reality."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built-In. "This year saw a record number of entrants. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built-Ins Best Place to Work Awards

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc