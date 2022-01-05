Built In Honors Zocdoc in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Zocdoc was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Zocdoc earned a place on Built In's NYC Best Large Companies to Work For list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Zocdoc

"I'm honored that Zocdoc is included on Built In's 2022 NYC Best Large Companies to Work For list," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Ensuring that Zocdoc is a place where talented, mission-driven people can do their best work helps us achieve our mission: to give power to the patient. We are proud to be recognized for the culture and benefits we offer, and to be listed alongside other organizations that prioritize the work experience and benefits of their employees."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT ZOCDOC

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

