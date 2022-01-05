Burns & Levinson Partner Brian D. Bixby Named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Brian D. Bixby has been named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top trusts & estates lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking.

Brian D. Bixby, a partner at Burns & Levinson, has been named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Throughout his 40-year career, Bixby has earned the reputation as the go-to lawyer for some of the most challenging probate and trust cases.

Throughout his 40-year career, Bixby has earned the reputation as the go-to lawyer for some of the most challenging probate and trust cases. He is regularly called upon by the courts to accept appointment as a guardian, conservator, or trustee in fiduciary cases involving both usual cases and financial exploitation. His practice is focused on all aspects of estate planning, fiduciary administration, probate court litigation, and family law, and he often serves as an expert witness at trials.

Bixby joined Burns & Levinson in 1996, where he chaired the firm's Private Client Group and served as head of the firm's Fiduciary Litigation Department for 25 years. In these leadership roles, he directed and helped grow one of the largest teams of trust & estates attorneys in the region, in addition to his estate planning, fiduciary administration, and litigation practices.

He has served on the Board of the Family Firm Institute, New England Chapter, for over 16 years and on the Fiduciary Litigation Committee as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel for 14 years. Bixby has served on many committees/sections with the Massachusetts Bar Association, including serving as Chair of the Taxation Law Section, the Boston Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He is an appointed member of the Clients' Security Board of the Supreme Judicial Court, which works to preserve the public's trust in the legal profession by reimbursing client-victims who have suffered financial losses due to misappropriations by Massachusetts lawyers. He recently served for 15 years as a Board Member for the Visiting Nurses Association of Boston Foundation, VNA Care Network Foundation and VNA Private Care, Inc. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and his A.B. from Brown University.

