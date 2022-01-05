Cennox announce their first acquisition in 2022 of Oklahoma based, Mick's Vault Works.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox (the "Company"), a portfolio company of York Capital Management's private equity group ("York Private Equity"), today announced their first acquisition of 2022 with Oklahoma based product and services installer and maintainer, Mick's Vault Works. With a growing presence across the States of Oklahoma and Texas, Mick's Vault Works provide customers with the supply, installation, and maintenance of ATMs, Safes, ITMs, Vault works and Security products. The deal sees Cennox expanding their operations across the Southwest of the United States and their growing diverse client base.

Cennox provides integrated services and solutions to the financial, retail, hospitality, and transportation industries. Cennox operates extensively throughout the USA, UK and mainland Europe, supporting its blue-chip customer base through a highly skilled employee base. In 2021, Cennox announced three additional acquisitions in the US to supports their growth strategy of building a skills base, service reach and ability to offer diverse clients with the best comprehensive execution of complex projects, ongoing support and technology installation and maintenance across the entire USA. The acquisition of Mick's Vault Works is their eighteenth since their launch in 2006.

"This acquisition demonstrates our intent to build the very best service offering in banking automation, break fix and smart safe deployment and maintenance," explains Clive Nation, Founder and CEO of Cennox. "Their strong regional presence in the States of Oklahoma and Texas is perfectly aligned to our onward and accelerated strategy of achieving strong market density and capabilities to support our diverse client base."

Nick Cockett, COO of the Cennox Group, also commented. "The acquisition of Mick's Vault Works is a fantastic regional addition to our operations in these major States, as well as benefiting customers in those neighbouring States. Our combined skills base, infrastructure and product and service synergies will enable us to offer new solutions to our clients as they continue their transition and adopt the best in technology-based architecture. I look forward to working with William Parry, CEO/President of Mick's Vault Works, and his entire teams to connect these synergies and opportunities."

The expanded business will serve Financial Institutions and Non-Financial Institutions, across the USA and will manage over 400,000+ cash automation machines, ITMs, BTMs smart safes, kiosks and EV charging stations globally. The leadership team at Mick's Vault Works, their staff and facilities will remain in place, with a focus on building on the relationships available across their region and beyond.

Cennox is a solutions provider headquartered in Missoula, MT and Camberley, UK. Since its inception in 2006, the Cennox business has evolved to meet the unique demands of the dynamic and maturing customer technology interfacing market. More information about the products and services it offers can be found at the company website: www.cennox.com.

