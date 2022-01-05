CFBANK NAMES CHAD OWENS AS LEADER OF CFBANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) (the "Company") and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, CFBank, N.A. ("CFBank") are pleased to announce that Chad Owens joins CFBank as the leader of its expanding Equipment Finance business, reporting directly to Brad Ringwald, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, and will work closely with all regional commercial banking teams. Chad brings 25 years of experience in Equipment Finance and Commercial Banking with expertise working directly with middle-market businesses throughout Ohio and the surrounding region to provide capital equipment financing solutions.

Based in Columbus, Chad will drive the expansion of CFBank's middle-market and small-ticket equipment finance operation throughout our expanded market focus which includes not only Ohio but all contiguous states Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky. We continue to add and enhance our commercial lending products and capabilities in support of our boutique commercial banking model, serving the needs of entrepreneurs and privately held businesses.

Brad Ringwald, Chief Commercial Banking Officer commented, "We are excited to welcome Chad Owens to our CFBank Commercial team. Chad's extensive background and experience in Equipment Finance allow us to expand this important line of business, which, from our collective experience, affords high growth opportunities and allows us to open doors to develop new commercial client relationships. We are excited to have Chad's leadership as we continue to expand our top-tier lending products and teams."

Chad Owens commented, "I'm excited and feel fortunate to join the CFBank team and reunite with members I've known for several years. I've lived in Worthington, Ohio for 15 years and have covered Ohio and surrounding states for almost 20 years. CFBank's boutique commercial model is a proven success and I can't wait to participate in its future growth."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank has been recognized as among the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks by American Banker, and in addition, as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019. CFBank is the only Ohio-based bank and 1 of only 4 banks in the country that have achieved this award for the past 3 consecutive years. In addition, CFBank was nationally recognized in 2021 by Bank Director magazine, ranking #4 in the Best Community Bank category overall and #2 in Growth Strategy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

