CRB names experienced business leader as CFO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, announced today that Paul Skinner has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. A deeply experienced business and financial leader and 23-year CRB veteran, Skinner replaces longtime CFO Tim Henquinet, who plans to retire in 2022.

Henquinet joined CRB in 2013 to head the company's Business Management Unit and was named CRB's first CFO in 2017.

"Tim has been a tremendous asset for CRB as we continued our growth during his distinguished service to the company," said Jeff Biskup, CRB's Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman. "Our leadership team depended on his impressive insights into risk, fiscal responsibility, and numerous other areas of finance and business performance. His leadership helped CRB achieve significant growth and will ensure a seamless transition as Paul assumes the CFO duties."

Since joining CRB in 1999, Skinner's engineering expertise, management style, and financial insights have contributed significantly to the company's strong and sustained growth. Previously, he worked as Senior Vice President of Business Performance and Enterprise Risk. During his time at CRB, Skinner has led the Northeast pharmaceutical team and the Northeast region business units, where he forged a close and productive collaboration with accounting.

Skinner will leverage that experience at CRB to deepen the partnerships between the company's finance and operations teams. As CFO, Skinner will lead the corporate finance function, including accounting, treasury, facilities, real estate, financial planning and analysis and enterprise risk management.

"As a Senior Associate and Board member, I take the responsibility of CFO, to all the stakeholders at CRB, very seriously," Skinner said. "Under Tim's leadership, CRB has set a solid foundation for growth, and I look forward to ensuring the finance function continues to evolve to meet the needs of each business unit and our overall company as we continue to grow."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions on time and within budget. The company's more than 1,600 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients worldwide, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

