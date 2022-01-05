Mux Honored as Best Place to Work by Built In

Mux recognized as a top place to work and as one of the best paying companies in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux , the leading developer video platform, today announced its recognition by Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards in three categories: Bay Area Best Places to Work, Bay Area Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Bay Area Best Paying Companies.

"Over the past year we've grown from 60 to nearly 170 employees," said Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO of Mux. "People often ask how to preserve culture during explosive growth, but we think about this differently. Instead of preserving culture, we want to improve our culture as we grow. We do this by hiring well, listening to frequent feedback from our team, and constantly asking ourselves how we can get better. It's harder than ever to attract and retain top talent in this competitive market, and we're committed to fostering and strengthening the unique culture that makes Mux a special place to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

As Mux's growth has surged over the past year, the company has continued to evolve their benefit offerings and culture initiatives based on employee feedback and industry best practices. In 2020, Mux developed a remote-equal approach to ensure no employees are privileged simply based on where they work; now, approximately half the team works from locations outside the San Francisco headquarters. Guided by employee responses to culture surveys, Mux recently added new resources to support ongoing DEI initiatives, increased education programming, and introduced industry-leading fertility benefits.

"At Mux, be human is one of the values that shapes the way we work and treat one another," said Becca Axvig, Head of People at Mux. "Our people are the reason Mux is an amazing place to work, and it means a lot to be recognized as an outstanding employer in the Bay Area. Our work isn't done—every day we continue to learn and evolve to better serve our employees and community."

Mux is hiring for positions in its San Francisco headquarters, at its London office, and remotely across the United States and greater London. If you are passionate about powering online video and interested in joining the team, visit mux.com/jobs to learn more about current openings.

About Mux

Mux is the leading developer video platform that takes the complexity out of building live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers, including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO, rely on Mux to deliver the highest-quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco–based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information, visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

