Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in The Florida Keys

Pacaso, the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to the Florida Keys. The company has begun expanding its regional team in addition to an existing Miami and Fort Lauderdale-based team, and is working with a variety of local businesses to support its operations.

"From breathtaking ocean-side scenery to world-class fishing, rich culture and local cuisine, the Keys have long been a popular getaway destination full of endless island activity,'' said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder, Austin Allison. "We're thrilled to be expanding our South Florida presence into the Keys and empowering more second home buyers to own a slice of this coastal haven. Our service helps make more efficient use of available housing stock by creating new inventory, allowing a small group of families to become part of a community as unique as the Florida Keys through co-ownership of a luxury home."

"Pacaso is leading the charge on fractional ownership, and I've witnessed firsthand their success in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and am excited they are expanding their business down to the Florida Keys," said Josh Dotoli, a founding Compass broker in South Florida and leader of one of the top-producing sales teams in the Southeast Region. "I loved the idea of owning part of a Pacaso home in Islamorada so much that I bought a share myself. The property is a new waterfront home with a pool and access to a private beach just 100 miles from Miami. It's a fun boat trip for my family down to the Keys, and we will be able to pull right up to the dock of our Pacaso. We can't wait to create memories at the house, and we have Pacaso to thank for making this dream of a Keys home a reality for us and many others in the near future."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission in addition to 500 RSUs of Pacaso stock as a referral equity bonus . Agents in South Florida who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website .

Pacaso's first listing in the Keys is a five-bedroom coastal-inspired home nestled along a canal in White Marlin Beach. The Islamorada home features open-concept living spaces with soaring ceilings, oversized windows and glass doors that seamlessly connect the interiors to the pool, swaying palms and waterway beyond. To learn more about homes available throughout the Keys and South Florida, please visit the Pacaso website .

About Pacaso

Pacaso ® (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing and sales from as little as ⅛ to as much as ½ ownership; upscale interior design; and professional property management, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process in partnership with a licensed real estate professional.

Pacaso was co-founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

