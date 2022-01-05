ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced it is offering rapid COVID-19 test kits to support businesses implementing workplace testing for employees. Delivered by HireRight, a global leader in screening services, the service enables Paychex clients to place bulk or small batch orders of rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be easily distributed and administered to their employees, with results available within 15 to 30 minutes.

Paychex Teams with HireRight to Offer COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits to Support Businesses Managing Workplace Testing

The service enables Paychex clients to order competitively priced rapid COVID-19 test kits that are distributed and delivered through HireRight. Once employees receive their test kit, they can self-administer the test with results uploaded to the HireRight system for employer tracking and auditing purposes. If a customer is required to comply with the OSHA COVID-19 Emergency Test Standard, they can either monitor the self-test or use an approved telehealth provider. To ensure a business has enough test kits to meet a weekly testing cadence, it is recommended to order a month ahead to maintain a supply of kits.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to identifying efficiencies and new ways to support businesses as they continue to navigate the impacts and complex challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've helped to simplify the very complex process of employee COVID-19 testing with this new solution," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "Through a combination of the enhanced functionality of the Paychex Flex® technology and testing kits provided by HireRight, we're helping businesses address the critical safety issues impacting their workplace."

Streamlining the process of ordering rapid COVID-19 test kits is just one of several ways Paychex supports clients in their efforts to meet compliance obligations while creating a safe and productive workplace. Paychex recently enhanced functionality in its Paychex Flex Document Management tool to help employers who choose to track vaccination status restrict access and maintain the confidentiality of information. Through interactive Paychex Flex Live Reports, authorized administrators can track employee documentation uploads such as self-reported test results or a digital copy of their vaccination card, as well as send notifications to request employees upload their latest test results.

Watch this overview video on how Paychex has released enhancements to help provide businesses with efficiencies for managing workplace testing and vaccination status tracking. Businesses can find additional resources in a publicly available Paychex COVID-19 Help Center. Developed at the start of the pandemic, this content hub – available in English and Spanish – is updated to help businesses better understand changing COVID-19 related federal and state legislation and regulations and navigate current workplace challenges. Most recently, that includes what pending COVID-19 vaccine mandates could mean for employers and employees.

Existing Paychex technology solutions designed to help employers manage employee health and safety currently available in Paychex Flex include:

Health Attestation: Also available in Paychex Flex Document Management, allows employers to customize and digitally distribute an automated attestation form to employees, securely store responses in real-time, and view advanced analytics for individuals or the entire workforce.

Vaccination Status Tracking: Leveraging self-service, employers can request employees upload a digital copy of their vaccination card with tracking capabilities which allows administrators to track the status of their request.

COVID-19 Leave Tracking: Enables administrators to identify and track an employee-submitted issue through the HR Connect feature in Paychex Flex. Following case submission, administrators can be prompted to indicate if the issue is related to COVID-19 and whether the employee requested time off.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About HireRight

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers' human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for its customers. Visit HireRight.com.

