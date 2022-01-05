Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Findlay Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community New center part of Pinnacle's expansion in Ohio to address opioid crisis

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, has opened Findlay Treatment Services in Hancock County, Ohio.

Located at 2121 Tiffin Avenue in Findlay, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 18th outpatient opioid addiction treatment center in the Buckeye State. Pinnacle operates also a detox unit within the University Hospitals healthcare system (Ravenna); a residential treatment center (Columbus); and intensive outpatient programs with recovery homes (Columbus).

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated lives across the country, affecting people from all walks of life, and particularly those who are already vulnerable with substance use disorder.

Since 2020, nearly 7,447 people have died from an opioid overdose in Ohio, and more than 7,008 have died from fentanyl alone, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. In November of last year, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that the state of Ohio saw a 26.6% increase in drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending April 2021 compared to the 12-month period ending April 2020.

"These numbers are frightening but we need to remain vigilant. Treatment is available and recovery is possible," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a U.S. Navy veteran who has been in recovery for 46 years. "Our presence in Findlay is part of our promise to help as many Ohioans as possible return to a healthier life filled with renewed hope. Overcoming addiction can be difficult and challenging, but you don't have to do it alone. We're here every step of the way."

Medicaid-friendly, Findlay Treatment Services provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT), particularly methadone, at the facility. MAT is considered to be the gold standard of care for opioid addiction and includes methadone, buprenorphine, Vivitrol, and counseling.

The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery.

Individual and group therapy is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care. Areas of focus include anger management, grief and loss therapy, life skills counseling, relapse prevention, and trauma-informed care. Gender-specific groups will be available as well as specialized programming for pregnant women.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

In addition to innovative clinical and medical care, Findlay Treatment Services' team of doctors, nurses, licensed clinical therapists, and medical assistants offers hope and refuge.

Findlay Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. It plans to accept Medicare and Medicare Advantage by the end of the year. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Individuals can call 419-343-1431 for a free confidential assessment.

Pinnacle has 21 treatment programs in Ohio:

Recovery Works Portage ( Ravenna ) Recovery Works Columbus Recovery Works Columbus Outpatient Akron Treatment Services ( Barberton ) Athens Treatment Services Brilliant Treatment Services Chillicothe Treatment Services Covedale Treatment Services ( Cincinnati ) Dayton Treatment Services Elyria Treatment Services Findlay Treatment Services Hamilton Treatment Services Marion Treatment Services Milford Treatment Services Georgetown Treatment Services Sandusky Treatment Services Springfield Treatment Services Solon Treatment Services Toledo Treatment Services Youngstown Treatment Services Zanesville Treatment Services

Plans are underway to open more treatment centers throughout the state. Next to open in Pinnacle's network is Niles Treatment Services and Painesville Treatment Services in Northeast Ohio.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving nearly 35,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with recovery residences, general outpatient services, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

